Mountaineers pick up graduate transfer from Wisconsin

BOONE — The Appalachian State football program has officially added graduate transfer Madison Cone, Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark announced Friday.

Cone, a defensive back from Kernersville, N.C., played in 33 games over four years with Wisconsin's program. After earning an undergraduate degree in community and nonprofit leadership from Wisconsin in December 2019 and a master's degree in educational leadership and policy analysis earlier this year, he will have one season of eligibility remaining to compete for the Mountaineers in 2021.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound defender played both cornerback and safety for the Badgers, highlighted by a 2018 season in which he made two starts, intercepted two passes, broke up two more and recorded 19 tackles. He was an Academic All-Big Ten selection in both 2018 and 2019 before making the 2020 preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is awarded to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

As an all-state performer at nearby East Forsyth High School, Cone was ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. He totaled 28 interceptions and 51 breakups in his four prep seasons and also showed his athleticism as an MVP-winning basketball standout.