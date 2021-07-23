Mountaineers picked as early favorite for conference contenders

NEW ORLEANS — App State Football has been voted an East Division co-favorite in the Sun Belt Conference's preseason polls and awards that were released by the league Tuesday, two days before Media Day in New Orleans.
In a vote by Sun Belt coaches, the Mountaineers and Coastal Carolina both finished with 44 points to lead the way in their five-team division, while Louisiana was voted the West Division favorite.
In receiving four of a possible 10 first-place votes for the East, App State also had six players selected for the preseason All-Sun Belt first team and nine picks among the two teams.
The six first-team picks — giving App State the second-highest total in the league — are defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, linebacker D'Marco Jackson, defensive back Shaun Jolly, running back Camerun Peoples, offensive lineman Baer Hunter and offensive lineman Cooper Hodges.
App State's second-team picks are receiver Thomas Hennigan, running back Daetrich Harrington and linebacker Brendan Harrington.
The Mountaineers return 10 defensive starters, seven offensive starters and 85 percent of their lettermen from a team that went 9-3 in Shawn Clark's first season as head coach. Clark was the only first-year FBS head coach in 2020 to win at least nine games.
Hunter and Hodges were key parts of an offensive line that helped Peoples rank 10th nationally in rushing with 1,124 yards and propelled App State to a ninth straight season with a 1,000-yard rusher — the next-longest active FBS streaks are three straight seasons apiece from Minnesota and Buffalo. Hennigan, meanwhile, ranks No. 3 among active FBS players with 182 career receptions, and Daetrich Harrington was leading the Sun Belt in rushing before suffering a season-ending injury in the sixth game of 2020.
Defensively, Taylor and Jolly are both two-time All-Sun Belt first-team picks as well as preseason candidates for the Bednarik Award that is presented to the top defensive player in college football. Taylor's 19.5 career sacks rank No. 4 among active FBS players entering 2021, and Jolly has recorded 19 passes defended in his two years as a starter.
At linebacker, Jackson was the only FBS defender with at least 90 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and eight passes defended in 2020, leading him to be called one of the nation's most versatile players by ESPN. PFF College ranked Brendan Harrington as the fifth-most valuable defender at the FBS level in 2020 based on his Wins Above Average grade.
Bednarik award watch list
For the second straight year, App State defensive end Demetrius Taylor and cornerback Shaun Jolly have been named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award that is presented to the top defensive player in college football.
Additionally, App State running back Camerun Peoples has been named to the watch list for the 2021 Maxwell Award, which recognizes the most outstanding player in college football.
App State has at least one Bednarik candidate for the third straight year and is one of just four Group of Five programs with multiple watch list selections this year. The others are Central Michigan, Cincinnati and San Diego State.
In his two seasons as a starter and first-team All-Sun Belt selection, Taylor has posted 84 tackles, 26.0 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries, five forced fumbles and nine passes defended (with one interception). His 19.5 career sacks rank fourth among active FBS players, and he has also totaled 35.5 tackles for loss in his career.
Jolly has received All-America recognition in each of his first two years as a starter, with PFF College naming him a second-team All-American to end a five-interception campaign in 2019 and Phil Steele naming him an Honorable Mention All-American in 2020.
Also a first-team All-Sun Belt pick in 2019 and 2020, Jolly has recorded 19 passes defended and 86 tackles in his two years as a starter.
The Maxwell Football Club announced the watch list candidates for the award named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Peoples on Doak Walker, Maxwell awards lists
App State running back Camerun Peoples is on the watch list for the 2021 Doak Walker Award and Maxwell Award Watch List.
In 15 career games, Peoples has totaled 1,311 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Despite making just five starts last season, he rushed for a league-high 1,124 yards (10th nationally) with 12 touchdowns (13th nationally) and averaged 6.7 yards per rush (making him one of just 14 players nationally to rush for 500-plus yards with a per-carry average that high).
In his first full season after redshirting in 2018 and missing almost the entire 2019 season because of an injury, Peoples in 2020 tied Buffalo's Jaret Patterson for the FBS lead in rushes of 50 or more yards (five) and led the nation with four rushes of 60-plus yards.
With App State looking to make it nine straight years producing a 1,000-yard rusher — now the longest streak among FBS programs — Peoples reached that plateau by running for an NCAA bowl-record 317 yards and five touchdowns on just 22 carries in the Myrtle Beach Bowl victory against North Texas.
The award is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.