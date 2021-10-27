Mountaineers receiver nominated for Bilentnikoff Award

BOONE — App State's Corey Sutton has been named a midseason addition to the watch list for the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, which goes to college football's most outstanding receiver.

The Biletnikoff Award was created and is sponsored by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.

Recently, it opened the 2021 FanVote page where every fan may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award. The aggregate fan tally will be counted as one official vote to determine semifinalists (10 receivers), finalists (three receivers) and the winner.

In App State's last game, a 30-27 victory over then-No. 14 Coastal Carolina, Sutton posted his fourth 100-yard receiving game in his last five games. He had 113 yards on six catches, including a 28-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give App State its first lead.

Sutton ranks third in the Sun Belt this season in catches (40), receiving yards (605, for 86.4 per game), receiving touchdowns (four) and catches of 10-plus yards (23).