Mountaineers roll to big win over Arkansas State at The Rock

Offensively, Thomas rushed for a career-high 82 yards on seven attempts and completed 16 of 23 passes for 216 yards, with two of his TD passes finding first-time starter Christian Wells.

"Our players embody what a Mountaineer is, and they showed resilience tonight," Clark said. "I can't stress how proud I am of our players, our coaches and our program."

Arkansas State used a field goal and 55-yard touchdown run to trail just 31-17 late in the third quarter, and a third-and-14 scenario put the Red Wolves in position to get the ball back.

Thomas sprinted up the middle for a big gain, made a hard right cut near the Arkansas State 35, maneuvered around a Malik Williams block that occupied two defenders and stayed in bounds along the sideline before making a Superman-style dive into the front-right pylon.

"That linebacker (in the middle) I knew had the running back, and as soon as I saw that, I knew it was about to be something good, so I sent (the back) in motion," Thomas said. "It just parted like the Red Sea right there, and a heck of a job out by Malik out wide to make two key blocks, and up front, they all did their jobs."

Jackson's 44-yard return of an end-zone interception set up the Mountaineers' final touchdown, a 20-yard pass to Wells with 8:22 remaining.