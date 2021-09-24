Mountaineers top Marshall in front of packed house

App State and Marshall played every year from 1977-1996 as SoCon rivals, with the Mountaineers' last victory in the series being a 10-3 win in 1995, when Clark delivered a key block on the game's only touchdown.

"I think we were bend but don't break," Spurlin said. "I think that's from offense to special teams to defense. We compete and play hard. There's nothing else to say about that. You watch the film, offense, defense and special teams all play hard."

Michael Hughes made a TD-saving tackle on the opening kickoff, and a three-and-out stop by App State's defense preceded a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive for the Mountaineers. Hennigan made two catches for 43 yards on the series, and Peoples scored the first of his three short touchdowns with 9:38 remaining in the period.

Marshall accounted for the next three scores, but stops at the App State 4 and App State 15 led to short field goals, and the Thundering Herd took a 13-7 lead on a 56-yard touchdown pass early the second quarter.

App State responded with a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that covered 5:23, as Peoples scored on a 2-yard run midway through the quarter. Marshall immediately retook the lead on a 97-yard kickoff return by Rasheen Ali, but the Mountaineers had time for one more first-half drive following a third-down sack from Jalen McLeod.