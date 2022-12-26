Mountaineers welcome new football recruits

BOONE, N.C. — App State football head coach Shawn Clark and his staff assembled a signing class that ranks among the best among non-autonomous conferences on Wednesday, the first day of December's early period.

With 19 recruits signing to join the Mountaineers, App State’s total class score ranks No. 2 in the Sun Belt Conference from 247Sports, and the average prospect grade of 82.32 from On3.com is No. 2 in the Sun Belt. It also rates among the top 15 among schools from the American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt as of the end of Dec. 21.

Signing day officially began at 7 a.m. local time, although that meant one Dec. 20 announcement from Boone given the time difference for Australian punter Mitchell Lake. The 18 remaining signees include three defensive ends, three linebackers, three safeties, two cornerbacks, two receivers, two quarterbacks, one running back, one offensive lineman and one tight end.

“We’re very excited about the future of App State Football,” Clark said. “Today’s signing class will help us compete for conference championships and bowl championships over the next four to five years. These are all outstanding young men who come from great families. They’ll represent our program both on and off the field.”

The four-star grade of 90.0 from 247Sports.com and 88.94 composite grade for 6-foot-3 receiver Grant Tucker, the final signee Wednesday and a Charlotte native, is the highest in program history. He’s part of a group of 14 high school prospects and four junior college transfers. FBS transfers heading to Boone will be announced at a later date, once the 2023 spring semester begins.

As of now, there are 11 signees from Wednesday who plan to enroll early and start classes in January.

The recruits in that category are junior college quarterback Joey Aguilar, junior college defensive end Kason Boston, running back Jaylon Calhoun, linebacker Cahari Haynes, defensive end Nate Johnson, Lake, receiver Chris Lawson Jr., quarterback Mason McHugh, defensive end AJ Mebane, junior college safety Jalik Thomas and junior college cornerback Trenton Alan Yowe.

In addition to the one international prospect, App State’s class brings together talent from South Carolina (six signees), Georgia (five), North Carolina (three), Alabama (two), California (one) and Idaho (one). Like Aguilar, Idaho native Mason McHugh is a quarterback who has trained in California.

Additional signees on the offensive side of the ball are tight end Max Drag and offensive lineman Cayden Sweatt. The defensive signees who plan to enroll either this summer or before the fall are linebacker Jayden Bethea, safety Zyeir Gamble, linebacker Ryan McKinnis and cornerback DJ Porter.

“A big thanks to our coaching staff and their families,” Clark said. “The last three weeks were tough on all of us. We were gone every single night trying to get the best class possible. It’s a wonderful, wonderful class. Thank you to Boone and all of App Nation. When we brought kids on campus, you were very hospitable to us. When we see fans out in the community, they talk App State Football, and that’s a positive our recruits talk about.”

Class of 2023 signees

Joey Aguilar — QB, Antioch, Calif. (Diablo Valley C.C.)

Jayden Bethea — LB, Lawrenceville, Ga. (Dacula)

Kason Boston — DE, Birmingham, Ala. (East Mississippi C.C.)

Jaylon Calhoun — RB, Lakeland, Ga. (Lanier County)

Max Drag — TE, Chapin, S.C. (Chapin)

Zyeir Gamble — DB, Sumter, S.C. (Sumter)

Cahari Haynes — LB, Shelby, N.C. (Burns)

Nate Johnson — LB, Gaffney, S.C. (Gaffney)

Mitchell Lake — P, Brisbane, Australia (Saint Peters Lutheran)

Chris Lawson Jr. — WR, Columbia, S.C. (Ridge View)

Mason McHugh — QB, Ferdinand, Idaho (IMG Academy)

Ryan McKinnis — LB, Buford, Ga. (Buford)

AJ Mebane — DE, Durham, N.C. (Southern Durham)

Colton Phares — SAF, Beaufort, S.C. (Beaufort)

DJ Porter — CB, Spartanburg, S.C. (Dorman)

Cayden Sweatt — OL, Bremen, Ga. (Bremen)

Jalik Thomas — SAF, Macon, Ga. (Hutchinson C.C.)

Grant Tucker — WR, Charlotte, N.C. (Charlotte Christian)

Trenton Alan Yowe — CB, Calera, Ala. (Coahoma C.C.)