Multiple sources available to follow Mountaineers football for opener

BOONE — Presented by Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge, App State's weekly Mountaineer Talk radio show will make its 2021-22 debut next week in advance of the Sept. 2 football opener against East Carolina in Charlotte.

Mountaineer Talk shows featuring head football coach Shawn Clark, host Adam Witten and guests are scheduled to air primarily on Tuesday nights this fall from 7-8 p.m. on Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield radio affiliates. Mountaineer Talk will also be video streamed live at the time of its recording on App State's Facebook Live platform at Facebook.com/AppStateFootball, and live audio will be available online at appstatesports.com.

Fans can also use The Varsity Network app from Learfield as a free way to listen or access the replay wherever you listen to the Nothin' But An App State Podcast. A subscription to TuneIn radio will be needed to listen to App State Football shows and broadcasts on that platform.

Mountaineer Talk will again be recorded in 2021-22 with no fans present in a studio-style setup — this season in the new North End Zone Facility at Kidd Brewer Stadium.