CHAPEL HILL – Myers Park led wire-to-wire, blowing past Richmond 74-60 to win the 4A basketball state championship in dominating fashion. The win gave Myers Park their first state title in boys basketball in the program’s history.

Myers Park was hyper-efficient, knocking down 56.5% of their shots from the field. Bishop Boswell led the team with 22 points and six rebounds. He also added four assists and had three steals, drawing the tough assignment of covering Richmond’s Paul McNeil for most of the game after Sir Mohammaed was injured early. Boswell was selected as the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player for his efforts.

The Mustangs dominated in the paint as well, outscoring the Raiders in the paint by a 44-18 margin. Much of that advantage can be attributed to the 22 points from Elijah Strong who also banged out seven rebounds and tacked on a block for good measure. Strong was a powerhouse inside and with his strength was awarded the Most Outstanding Player honors for Myers Park.

Richmond never led in the game. The Raiders did manage to cut the Mustang advantage to three several times in the first half. However, any time the Raiders would make a surge, the Mustangs would answer. McNeil was the leader on the floor for Richmond, scoring 21 points and grabbing six rebounds. He added two steals and a pair of assists on his way to the Most Outstanding Player honor for Richmond.

Myers Park had one other player in double-figures, scoring 15 points and grabbing seven boards in the game. The only Raider other than McNeil in double-figures was JV Drake, who chipped in 10 points in the loss.

The Raiders wrapped the year at 28-3. The Raiders won the Sandhills Athletic 3A/4A and collected the program’s fourth regional championship. Richmond returned to the state championship game for the first time since back-to-back appearances in 1996 and 1997.

Myers Park collected the program’s first state championship, completing an outstanding 28-4 season and winning the So Meck 7 4A. The Mustangs won the program’s third Regional Championship and appeared in the State Championship Game for the first time since 1966.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and highlighting outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance to recognize one athlete from each team that has displayed the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the year. The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 4A boys basketball championship were Dakota Chavis from Richmond and Sam Walters from Myers Park.