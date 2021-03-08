N.C. A&T basketball player Ty Lyons suspended indefinitely and facing drug charges

GREENSBORO — Starting forward Ty Lyons was suspended indefinitely from the N.C. A&T men’s basketball team Sunday after he was arrested in Rowan County on felony drug charges.

The Salisbury Post reported that Tyrone Ronald Lyons Jr., 20, of Amityville, N.Y., was charged Friday with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana between a half-ounce and 1½ ounces and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Lyons was suspended from the Aggies’ basketball program indefinitely by Coach Will Jones “for conduct detrimental to the team,” according to a news release Sunday from the school, and will not return to the team this season.

“There will not be any further comments on this matter from Coach Jones, his staff or his players,” the news release read.

Lyons, a 6-foot-7, 185-pound junior, started 20 of 21 games for A&T (11-10), which won the conference’s South Division regular-season title with a 7-1 record. The Aggies, who have won eight of their last nine games, play a MEAC semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Friday against the N.C. Central-Norfolk State winner at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. The tournament winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.