N.C. A&T extends football series with N.C. Central through 2030

GREENSBORO — The Aggie-Eagle Classic won't die with N.C. A&T's move from the MEAC to the Big South Conference. The longtime rivals announced Thursday that they have extended their football series for the next 10 seasons.

The teams were already scheduled to meet twice in the COVID-19 delayed spring schedule as part of A&T's final season in the MEAC, March 6 at A&T and April 3 at Central. Starting in the fall of 2021, the agreement calls for the schools to meet once each season through 2030. The Aggies and the Eagles have been playing each other since 1924, with A&T leading the all-time series 52-34-5.

"I know there have been some concerns about whether this great tradition of North Carolina A&T meeting North Carolina Central on the gridiron would continue with our move to a new conference this fall," said Earl Hilton, A&T's director of athletics. "I am glad to say that tradition is going nowhere. Our fans look forward to this game each year. Aggies have a lot of friends and family who are Eagles, and Eagles have a lot of friends and family who are Aggies. It is truly a family feud."

The schools will alternate as host, starting with A&T on Sept. 25, 2021.