N.C. A&T fires men's basketball coach Will Jones; assistant Phillip Shumpert to lead program in 2022-23 season

GREENSBORO - Will Jones has been fired as N.C. A&T's men's basketball coach, just one day after classes began for the fall semester and just a few weeks away from the start of official practice for the 2022-23 season.

Earl Hilton, A&T's athletics director, would not comment on the reasons Jones is dismissed. Jones had two years remaining on a four-year contract, through the 2023-24 season, that paid him a base salary of $194,750. Hilton said that Jones would be paid for 12 more months.

Phillip Shumpert, an assistant coach, will lead the team this season. A&T will conduct a search for a head coach after the season, Hilton said.

Jones' Aggies went 37-35, including 24-15 against league opponents, after he took over for Jay Joyner on Dec. 24, 2019.

Efforts to reach Jones were unsuccessful.

The team is expected to begin conditioning next week. NCAA men's and women's basketball teams are permitted 42 practices over 30 days before a season opener, meaning A&T's first workout could take place Sept. 26.

A&T will open its season on Nov. 7 against Edward Waters at the Corbett Sports Center. The Aggies' schedule, released this week, not only includes the program's debut in the Colonial Athletic Association but includes games at No. 3 Houston and at Iowa and Iowa State.

Shumpert has been an assistant coach for three seasons. He has been an assistant coach and head coach at Lawson State Community College in Alabama and an assistant coach at University of West Alabama.

Sam Hunt, a former Dudley High School star, is still listed as one of the assistant coaches on A&T's roster. Hunt played at Jacksonville, A&T and N.C. State and spent two years as a graduate assistant coach on the Wolfpack's staff.

Bruce Martin, a special assistant hired by Jones on Aug. 1, 2020, is also listed on the Aggies' staff.