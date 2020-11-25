N.C. A&T going with no fans for basketball in December, which includes a UNCG matchup

N.C. A&T will not have basketball fans at home games in December, a stretch that includes a men's matchup with crosstown rival UNCG.

Athletics director Earl Hilton announced the decision in reaction to the recent spike in novel coronavirus cases in the state.

The decision affects both the men's and women's programs. The school-issued release said conditions will be re-evaluated before the start of 2021.

The Aggies men are schedule to play three times at home in December, including a visit from Coach Wes Miller and the UNCG Spartans at 7 p.m. Dec. 22. Last season, when the two teams played at Greensboro Coliseum, 8,131 were in attendance for the 83-50 UNCG win.

The Corbett Sports Center, A&T's home venue, holds about 5,700 people. This season's game will be the third in a four-year series. UNCG also won in 2018 before an announced crowd of 5,006 at the 5,700-seat Corbett Sports Center.

The Aggies went 17-15 last season, including a 12-4 record in the MEAC. Now under Will Jones for his first full season as head coach (he served as interim for part of 2019-20), A&T opens the season Wednesday at No. 8 Illinois.