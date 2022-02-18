N.C. A&T to the CAA: A look inside the move to a new conference

A special week for N.C. A&T, featuring the ribbon-cutting for the Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex, concluded with an official decision by the Board of Trustees that the Aggies sports teams would join the Colonial Athletic Association.
“What a historic week for A&T!” trustees chairwoman Hilda Pinnix-Ragland said after the vote.
The glow of the move from the Big South Conference to a league whose members include Elon and UNC Wilmington in this state will soon subside, and then the real work will begin following athletics director Earl Hilton’s recommendation and the university’s approval.
The move to a larger conference — A&T would be its 13th member — would appear to provide even more stability in college athletics’ changing landscape. Pinnix-Ragland called the CAA “a conference of similarly focused institutions.” And Aggies athletes will compete against universities in larger population centers.
But competing well against the CAA — A&T’s national powerhouse track and field program is positioned best — will require investments not only in facilities but in all areas of the athletics department’s budget.
A look inside A&T’s move to the CAA.
How A&T’s budget compares
College sports requires spending by every athletics department just to keep up; even more if they want to get ahead. Though money doesn’t guarantee success, A&T will go into the CAA needing to play catch-up.
“They spend more on certain categories, scholarships being one more from a dollar value, not more from an equivalency value,” Hilton told trustees Friday.
“They also spend more on facilities and salaries,” he added. “They have more teams than we do. They have more coaches than we do. We will have to get into that game. We match up well across other variables: support, student body size, institutional expenditures, travel expenditures and mileage.”
A&T reported athletics department expenses of $15.3 million in 2019-20, according to the U.S. Department of Education, and revenue of $15.4 million. That would be the second-smallest budget (ahead of 2022-23 newcomer Hampton, $14.9 million) of the eight full-fledged CAA members with football programs. The remainder range from $25.5 million at Towson to $37.4 million at Delaware.
And that includes Elon University, a private institution 18 miles away that reported a budget totaling $30.4 million each for expenses and revenue.
UNC Wilmington, like A&T a member of the state’s university system but one without a football program, reported a budget of $15.7 million each for revenue and expenses in 2019—20.
Donations from boosters or corporate support in the Triad could help A&T; so could a university capital campaign that benefits multiple areas.
Facilities upgrades
A&T recently took over ownership of War Memorial Stadium from the city of Greensboro.
The 96-year-old baseball stadium, built to commemorate World War I, will get renovation attention from A&T, likely new locker rooms, a revamped seating configuration with berms and new concessions areas. Putting a softball stadium on the property, and moving the tennis courts, could provide a doubleheader of a diamond sports upgrade.
A&T, in past years, has considered adding an office building rising above the seating area on the south end of Truist Stadium, home of the football and track and field teams.
New destinations
The Big South Conference considers itself a “bus league” because of its members’ proximity to each other.
The larger CAA will help its members hold down costs with plans to have northern and southern divisions, according to Hilton’s presentation. And a southern division is likely to include not just A&T, Elon and UNC Wilmington in North Carolina but also William & Mary and Hampton in Virginia; football associate member Richmond, also in the Commonwealth; and Towson in Maryland.
In sports other than football, the average distance from A&T to a Big South member totaled 144 miles one way; in the Colonial, it will increase to 195 miles.
In an eight-game CAA football schedule featuring four league games at home and four away, A&T’s worst-case travel scenario — the fourth most-distant schools it could play in a season — would average 612 miles one way, compared to 679 in the Big South. In a best-case scenario, A&T’s average travel would be 175 miles one way in the CAA, compared to 223 in the Big South.
How you’ll be able to watch the Aggies
The CAA, in 2022-23, will enter the final year of an arrangement in which sports events stream on FloSports.TV. Subscriptions are $95.88 annually or $7.99 per month.
Selected CAA men’s basketball games air on the CBS Sports cable network.
After the contract expires, it’s not clear what will happen with CAA broadcasts, such as whether a contract with ESPN, NBCUniversal’s Peacock or another company would be possible.
A&T’s games in the Big South Conference have streamed on ESPN+.
How A&T evaluated the invitation
The evaluation, carried out by Hilton following the CAA’s invitation in November 2021, considered the academic and athletics profiles, budgets and stability of the CAA members and the size of their markets. A&T considered rankings and ratings data in multiple sports.
A&T also met with senior staff in the athletics department, head coaches, athletes, the Aggie Athletics Foundation, its Office of Business and Finance, Hall of Fame and alumni relations.
How did the Big South take it?
The news this week didn’t catch the Big South Conference off guard in a year in which 47 athletics programs have moved or announced moves to different leagues. The Big South issued a statement regarding A&T’s decision, thanking the athletics department for remaining in the league for one more season.
“While losing members anytime is disappointing, we understand these are institutional business decisions that aren’t necessarily driven by athletics,” a statement from the Big South Conference read. “The Big South Conference is a strong and stable league that will continue to provide opportunities for national athletics success for its student-athletes and teams. Whenever membership changes, someone always rises to the occasion, and this time will be no different. The Big South is committed to providing a home for its football members and we are confident we will be successful in that effort.
“We want to express our particular appreciation to North Carolina A&T State University for the professional manner in which it is handling its transition by committing to Big South football for the 2022 season.”
What they’re saying
“Coaches — The largest HBCU in the world just joined the CAA. That’s a Bigtime level for hoops. We are looking for a few REALLY GOOD men!!!” — Will Jones, A&T coach, on Twitter.
“We are pleased to be joining a conference of similarly focused institutions.” — Hilda Pinnix-Ragland, A&T board of trustees chairwoman.
“Last November, we received an invitation from the colonial Athletic Association to consider membership in their athletics conference. This was not an invitation that we had solicited nor anticipated at this point in our strategic direction. Based on the state of the NCAA today and some of the challenges facing the Big South Conference right now from a football-scheduling perspective, we made the decision to evaluate to assess that invitation. Specifically, looking at data and make a decision that was in the best interest of our student athletes and A&T athletics moving forward.” — Hilton.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
