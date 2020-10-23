N.C. A&T's Kam Langley projected as MEAC player of the year

Former Southwest Guilford standout Kam Langley has been projected as the MEAC men's basketball player of the year after leading NCAA Division I in assists per game last season as a junior at N.C. A&T.
Here's a look at the preseason polls and projected all-conference teams for the MEAC as voted by the league's coaches and sports information directors:
MEN
Poll
Northern Division
1. Norfolk State
2. Morgan State
3. Howard
4. Coppin State
5. Delaware State
6. Maryland-Eastern Shore
Southern Division
1. N.C. Central
2. N.C. A&T
3. Florida A&M
4. Bethune-Cookman
5. S.C. State
All-MEAC
Player of the year
G Kam Langley, senior, N.C. A&T.
First team
Langley; G DeJuan Clayton, senior, Coppin State; G C.J. Keyser, senior, N.C. Central; F Koby Thomas, senior, Coppin State; F Makur Maker, freshman, Howard.
Second team
G Jordan Perkins, senior, N.C. Central; G M.J. Randolph, junior, Florida A&M; G Joe Bryant, junior, Norfolk State; G Wayne Bristol, sophomore, Howard; F Troy Baxter, senior, Morgan State.
Third team
G Tyler Maye, senior, N.C. A&T; G Joe French, sophomore, Bethune-Cookman; G Pinky Wiley, senior, Delaware State; G Devante Carter, senior, Norfolk State; G Da’Shawn Phillip, senior, Maryland-Eastern Shore.
WOMEN
Poll
Northern Division
1. Norfolk State
2. Morgan State
3. Delaware State
4. Howard
5. Maryland-Eastern Shore
6. Coppin State
Southern Division
1. Bethune-Cookman
2. N.C. A&T
3. N.C. Central
4. S.C. State
5. Florida A&M
All-MEAC
Player of the year
F Amaya Scott, senior, Bethune-Cookman
First team
Scott; G Danielle Hatcher, senior, Bethune-Cookman; G Jayla Thornton, senior, Howard; F Dahnye Redd, senior, Morgan State; F Anissa Rivera, sophomore, N.C. Central.
Second team
F Deja Winters, senior, N.C. A&T; G Ashia McCalla, junior, Morgan State; G Kieche White, senior, N.C. Central; G Heniaya Moton, senior, S.C. State; G-F Sharajah Collins, senior, Delaware State.
Third team
F-C Jayla Jones-Pack, senior, N.C. A&T; G Aliyah Lawson, junior, Coppin State; G Lyric Turner, senior, Delaware State; G Brooklyn Bailey, junior, Maryland-Eastern Shore; F Krislyn Marsh, junior, Howard.
