N.C. State crushed in 105-73 loss at Florida State

A recap of Florida State's 105-73 men's basketball victory over N.C. State on Wednesday night.
Why the Wolfpack lost
The Seminoles shot 41-for-58 (70.7 percent), hit 12 of 18 attempts from three-point distance and outscored the Wolfpack 31-6 during a first-half stretch.
Stars
State
Thomas Allen: 16 points (6-for-8 FG, 3-for-4 3FG).
Devon Daniels: 14 points.
Jericole Hellems: 12 points, six rebounds.
Florida State
Rayquan Evans: 24 points (9-for-11 FG).
M.J. Walker: 19 points (6-for-7 FG).
Notable
• The 25-point halftime deficit was the largest for State with Kevin Keatts as head coach.
• State freshman Cam Hayes of Greensboro scored nine points (3-for-11 FG, 3-for-5 FG) with five assists for State, and Gate City freshman Shakeel Moore scored six points (3-for-10 FG, 0-for-5 3FG).
• The Seminoles made 20 of 28 field goals (71.4%) in the opening 20 minutes, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range.
• Florida State hadn’t played since losing to Clemson on Dec. 29 because scheduled games against Duke (Jan. 2), Syracuse (Jan. 9) and Pittsburgh (Jan. 13) were postponed.
• The Seminoles have won 19 consecutive ACC games at the Donald L. Tucker Center.
Statistics
Standings
Records
State: 2-3 ACC, 6-4 overall.
Florida State: 2-1, 6-2.
Up next
State: Georgia Tech, 2 p.m. Saturday (Fox Sports South).
Florida State: North Carolina, noon Saturday (ESPN).