N.C. State crushed in 105-73 loss at Florida State
N.C. State crushed in 105-73 loss at Florida State

Florida State's M.J. Walker roars in for a dunk.

A recap of Florida State's 105-73 men's basketball victory over N.C. State on Wednesday night.

Why the Wolfpack lost

The Seminoles shot 41-for-58 (70.7 percent), hit 12 of 18 attempts from three-point distance and outscored the Wolfpack 31-6 during a first-half stretch.

Stars

State

Thomas Allen: 16 points (6-for-8 FG, 3-for-4 3FG).

Devon Daniels: 14 points.

Jericole Hellems: 12 points, six rebounds.

Florida State

Rayquan Evans: 24 points (9-for-11 FG).

M.J. Walker: 19 points (6-for-7 FG).

Notable

 The 25-point halftime deficit was the largest for State with Kevin Keatts as head coach.

 State freshman Cam Hayes of Greensboro scored nine points (3-for-11 FG, 3-for-5 FG) with five assists for State, and Gate City freshman Shakeel Moore scored six points (3-for-10 FG, 0-for-5 3FG).

 The Seminoles made 20 of 28 field goals (71.4%) in the opening 20 minutes, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

 Florida State hadn’t played since losing to Clemson on Dec. 29 because scheduled games against Duke (Jan. 2), Syracuse (Jan. 9) and Pittsburgh (Jan. 13) were postponed.

 The Seminoles have won 19 consecutive ACC games at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Statistics

Click here to see full game statistics.

Standings

Click here to see the ACC standings.

Records

State: 2-3 ACC, 6-4 overall.

Florida State: 2-1, 6-2.

Up next

State: Georgia Tech, 2 p.m. Saturday (Fox Sports South).

Florida State: North Carolina, noon Saturday (ESPN).

