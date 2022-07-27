N.C. State leads the Big Four in predictions for ACC football awards

N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary edged out Wake Forest's Sam Hartman in voting to predict the ACC football player of the year for the 2022 season.
Votes were totaled from 164 journalists who cover the ACC.
About the team
- Clemson has six of the 27 players on the first team: Two on offense, three on defense and its kicker.
- Five State players were chosen. Besides Leary: C Grant Gibson, LB Drake Thomas, LB Payton Wilson and S Tanner Ingle.
- Wake Forest player: WR A.T. Perry.
- North Carolina player: Josh Downs, as a wide receiver and a specialist.
ACC predictions
The predicted finishing order for ACC football teams, announced this week, going into the league's final season of divisional play:
League champion
People are also reading…
Clemson, 103 votes
N.C. State, 38
Miami, 8
Wake Forest, 4
Pitt, 3
Virginia, 3
Florida State, 2
North Carolina, 2
Boston College, 1
Atlantic Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Clemson (111), 1,080
N.C. State (44), 959
Wake Forest (6), 783
Louisville, 591
Florida State (2), 509
Boston College (1), 469
Syracuse, 201
Coastal Division
Miami (98), 1,036
Pitt (38), 911
North Carolina (18), 823
Virginia (6), 667
Virginia Tech (3), 592
Georgia Tech (1), 343
Duke, 220