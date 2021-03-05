N.C. State's Elissa Cunane says battling COVID-19 to get to the ACC Tournament 'has been worth it, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been tough'

Summerfield’s Elissa Cunane will be back in Greensboro this week to play basketball in the ACC Women’s Tournament. The N.C. State standout from Northern Guilford spoke with Joe Sirera about being named All-ACC again, her struggle with COVID-19 during the season and the Wolfpack going into the tournament as defending champion.

On being able to see family and friends in the stands at the Greensboro Coliseum with spectator restrictions relaxed:

“I’m definitely excited to see them there and now that more fans are allowed to see some of Wolfpack Nation out there, too.”

On what it feels like to be named All-ACC and be recognized as one of the top women’s basketball players in the country:

“It’s pretty cool, honestly, to think that as a kid I was just playing basketball and now here I am being called one of the best players in the country. It’s really just an honor and a testament to my teammates and coaches for helping me get to where I am. Basketball is a team sport, so the only thing I’m really worried about is the trophies at the end of the season.”

On the Wolfpack’s season: