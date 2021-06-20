NASCAR BRIEFS

Bowman will remain with Hendrick through 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alex Bowman received a two-year contract extension from Hendrick Motorsports on Friday that celebrates NASCAR's return to Nashville and sponsor Ally's support of the first Cup Series race in the area in 37 years.
Bowman was extended through the 2023 season to align with Ally's commitment to the No. 48 Chevrolet. The digital financial services company entered NASCAR in 2019 as sponsor for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and Ally wanted Bowman to move into the car this season.
Bowman is in his sixth full season of Cup racing and his fourth with Hendrick. He has a career-high two wins so far this season and heads into Sunday's race at Nashville Superspeedway 11th in the standings.
The superspeedway has been dormant since it hosted its 21st and final Xfinity Series race in 2011. Dover Motorsports re-opened the track this year and shifted one of its Cup races to Nashville to bring NASCAR's top series to the concrete oval for the first time.
The Cup Series hasn't raced in the Nashville area since 1984, when Geoff Bodine won the last premiere series race held at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
To support NASCAR's return to Nashville, Ally signed a multi-year deal for the entitlement rights to Sunday's race at the speedway. NASCAR gave Nashville Superspeedway a four-year deal for Cup.
Company to pay its NASCAR driver in crypto
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Landon Cassill will be the first NASCAR driver paid entirely in cryptocurrency in a sponsorship deal with Voyager that begins at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend.
Voyager, a cryptocurrency brokerage platform, reached a 19-race deal to sponsor Cassill in the Xfinity Series in his JD Motorsports entry. Voyager will pay the funds in Litecoin to Cassill, who has been avid in the market for several years.
Cassill first met Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich at a crypto conference two years ago when Cassill was speaking on a panel. He'd been pitching the sponsorship idea ever since.
"Landon Cassill's focus and determination on the race track translates across everything he does," said Ehrlich. "Landon also shares our vision of widespread crypto adoption, and we're proud to be the first company to secure a primary NASCAR sponsorship completely with crypto."
Cassill said Voyager is paying "market rate" for the sponsorship but the funds will be distributed in crypto. He said the payment is a "portfolio of digital assets" that includes Litecoin and Bitcoin priced at market rates.
"I can trade it out right away before the market changes or hang on to it as the market goes up or goes down, carve out a little bit, pay my bills with it and hold the rest," he said.
Cassill said he's been invested in cryptocurrency for several years and seen "significant gains" to his personal portfolio. He said he had no hesitation in putting together a deal that will pay crypto instead of cold hard cash.
"There's a handful of drivers that are into crypto, but I'm probably one that's been in it for long enough that's I'm pretty comfortable with how it works," Cassill said.
The crypto market is just beginning to hit motorsports and Bitcoin had a high-profile debut at the Indianapolis 500 as the primary sponsor for Rinus VeeKay. The weekend after the IndyCar race, VeeKay, Conor Daly and Ed Carpenter were in Miami attending a Bitcoin convention.
"Crypto platforms use a lot of social media and community building as marketing," Cassill said. "The big companies haven't done a lot of national ad campaigns, so for Voyager to go after a national ad campaign is a sign that the space is really starting to branch out."