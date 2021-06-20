NASCAR BRIEFS

Company to pay its NASCAR driver in crypto

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Landon Cassill will be the first NASCAR driver paid entirely in cryptocurrency in a sponsorship deal with Voyager that begins at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend.

Voyager, a cryptocurrency brokerage platform, reached a 19-race deal to sponsor Cassill in the Xfinity Series in his JD Motorsports entry. Voyager will pay the funds in Litecoin to Cassill, who has been avid in the market for several years.

Cassill first met Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich at a crypto conference two years ago when Cassill was speaking on a panel. He'd been pitching the sponsorship idea ever since.

"Landon Cassill's focus and determination on the race track translates across everything he does," said Ehrlich. "Landon also shares our vision of widespread crypto adoption, and we're proud to be the first company to secure a primary NASCAR sponsorship completely with crypto."

Cassill said Voyager is paying "market rate" for the sponsorship but the funds will be distributed in crypto. He said the payment is a "portfolio of digital assets" that includes Litecoin and Bitcoin priced at market rates.