NASCAR Cup Series is set to bring all the high-speed action to Michigan

Sparks are flying as the NASCAR Cup Series regular season is winding down and with just four races to go, the competitors head to Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. ET (USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Victory Lane has had a rotating door this season with 14 different Cup winners having already secured their spot in the Playoffs heading into this Sunday at Michigan; including last weekend’s Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course winner, Tyler Reddick, who wrestled away his second victory of the season in impressive fashion.

Challenging the competitors this week will be the massive Michigan International Speedway, which sits on more than 1,400 acres in the “Irish Hills” of southeastern Michigan. Ground-breaking for the facility took place on September 28, 1967 and the two-mile asphalt paved track with 18 degrees of banking in the turns was created – the only track with those dimensions on the schedule.

The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway was held on June 15, 1969, and the event was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough in the Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 Mercury at an average speed of 139.254 mph.

The NASCAR Cup Series events at Michigan International Speedway have been run at multiple different lengths. The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan was 500 miles in length; the second was scheduled for 600 – one of only three tracks all-time with a Cup Series event scheduled for 600 miles or more; joining Charlotte Motor Speedway and Trenton (New Jersey) Speedway. Michigan was re-measured to 2.04 miles for the last race in 1970 and both races in 1971 – with the race distance being 402 miles. All other races have been scheduled for 400 miles, except for the two 2020 races during the pandemic that were 312 miles each and run on consecutive days.

Michigan International Speedway has hosted a total of 104 NASCAR Cup Series races producing 50 different pole winners and 39 different race winners. NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson leads the series in wins at Michigan with nine victories (1969, 1972 sweep, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976 sweep, 1978). Kevin Harvick (2010, 2018, 2019, 2020-1, 2020-2) leads all active series drivers in wins at Michigan with five victories. Seven of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series race winners at Michigan are active this weekend.

A total of 50 different drivers have qualified on the pole at Michigan International Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series, led by NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson with 10 poles (1969, 1974 sweep, 1975, 1976, 1977 sweep, 1978 sweep and 1979). Joey Logano leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in poles at Michigan with four (2013, 2016 sweep, 2019).