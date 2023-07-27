Only five races remain in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season (Richmond, Michigan, Indianapolis, Watkins Glen and Daytona) to decide who will compete in the 16-driver Playoff field, and for the second time this year the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Richmond Raceway for some Sunday afternoon side-by-side short track action in the Cook Out 400 on July 30 at 3 p.m. ET on the USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

A little history about Richmond Raceway. … It was originally known as the Atlantic Rural Exposition Fairgrounds, Richmond Raceway held its first race in 1946 as a half-mile dirt track. The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway was held on April 19, 1953 and was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Lee Petty in a Petty Enterprises Dodge with an average speed of 45.535 mph.

The first 24 NASCAR Cup Series races held at Richmond Raceway were run on a dirt surface (1953-1968). NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson won the final Richmond race on dirt, driving a Holman-Moody Racing 1968 Ford to Victory Lane. The track surface was changed from dirt to asphalt between Cup Series races in 1968, with NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty winning the first NASCAR Cup Series race on the paved Richmond surface on September 8, 1968 driving a Petty Enterprises’ Plymouth. The track was then rebuilt as the three-quarters-mile D-shaped oval we know today in 1988. In total, Richmond Raceway has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series 133 times producing 57 different pole winners and 53 different race winners.

NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty (1961, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970 sweep, 1974, 1975) and Bobby Allison (1972 sweep, 1973 sweep, 1974, 1976, 1979, 1982) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in poles at Richmond with eight each. Eight of the 57 NASCAR Cup Series Richmond Raceway pole winners are active this weekend, led by Denny Hamlin (2006, 2008, 2016) and Kevin Harvick (2005, 2018, 2019) with three poles each.

Harvick, Keselowski and Buescher, each have comfortable point cushions above the postseason cutoff, but 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace (up +27 points on the Playoff cutline) in 15th, and Front Row Motorsport’s Michael McDowell (+17 points) in the 16th and final available transfer spot, are in precarious positions with five regular season races to go. If one or two of the drivers outside the Playoff cutline were to win over these next five races it could bounce McDowell and Wallace out of the postseason. Heading into this weekend at Richmond, there are seven different drivers that won last season that are looking for their first win of this year; including Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric, Erik Jones, Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe – of that group, Hendrick Motorsport’s Alex Bowman is the only one to formerly win at Richmond (2021).