NASCAR goes road course racing in Watkins Glen, New York

Tensions are high and anticipation is running rampant amongst competitors as the NASCAR Cup Series prepares for the penultimate race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, this Sunday, August 21 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Watkins Glen International is the fifth of six road courses on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule; joining Circuit of The Americas (Winner: Ross Chastain), Sonoma Raceway (Daniel Suárez), Road America (Tyler Reddick) and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (Tyler Reddick). After this weekend, the only road course left on the 2022 schedule will be the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (Oct. 9).

This weekend will mark the 39th running of a NASCAR Cup Series race on the historic 2.45-mile multi-elevational road course located near Watkins Glen, New York known as Watkins Glen International. Racing in the Watkins Glen area began on the streets of city, but after several events were held, a permanent facility was opened in 1956. The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International was on August 4, 1957 and won by Buck Baker with an average speed of 83.064 mph driving a ’57 Chevrolet. Over the years, the Cup Series has changed the race length at Watkins Glen three times. The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen was scheduled for 101.2 miles in 1957, the second race was 161.7 miles (1964), and the third race was 151.8 miles (1965). Every race since has been scheduled for 220.5-miles (90 laps).

The previous 38 NASCAR Cup Series races at Watkins Glen International have produced 22 different poles winners and 24 different race winners. NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt (1990, ’92, ‘96), Mark Martin (1993, ’94, ‘95) and Jeff Gordon (1998, ’03, ‘14) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in poles at Watkins Glen International with three poles each. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in poles at Watkins Glen with two (2011, ‘17). Five of the 22 NASCAR Cup Series pole winners at Watkins Glen International are active this weekend.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart leads the NASCAR Cup Series in victories at Watkins Glen International with five (2002, ’04, ’05, ’07 and ’09); one win shy of tying the series record for most road course wins at a single track at six held by NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison at Riverside Raceway (1971, ’73, ’75, ’79, ’81 sweep). Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott (2018, 2019) and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch (2008, 2013) lead all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in wins at Watkins Glen International with two victories each. Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate and 2021 series champion Kyle Larson is the most recent winner at the 2.45-mile track winning last season’s event. Eight of the 24 NASCAR Cup Series winners at Watkins Glen International are active this weekend.

All the NASCAR Cup Series on-track activity begins with practice (12:05 p.m. ET) directly followed by Busch Light Pole Qualifying (1:05 p.m. ET) and both events will be streamed on the NBC Sports App at noon ET or will be televised on the USA Network starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.