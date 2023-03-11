Daytona Beach, Fla. – ‘NASCAR Speed Hub’ today makes its virtual debut on Roblox. NASCAR Speed Hub is an immersive experience that lets players design cars, unlock exclusive virtual items, play mini games, and connect to other popular experiences on the platform. Partnering with metaverse studio Dubit, NASCAR’s Roblox experience also builds around a popular collaboration with Jailbreak developers Badimo.

“This is the next step in expanding NASCAR’s presence in the metaverse and engaging with the community in unique and creative ways,” said Nick Rend, NASCAR managing director of gaming & esports. “At NASCAR we want to encourage the emerging generation of digital natives to manifest their passion for NASCAR racing their own way. NASCAR Speed Hub on Roblox is an exciting new space that lets players create and evolve their NASCAR story on their terms.”

NASCAR Speed Hub is an immersive 3D experience filled with social experiences. Players can unlock virtual items, customize cars, and learn about NASCAR Racing in a fun, creative, and playful environment on the Roblox platform that’s connecting millions of people through shared experiences.

At the heart of the hub is a time trial that allows players to collect currency and upgrade their car. Upgrades are a critical component to competing for bragging rights on the global leaderboard. The ‘Quest for Diamonds’ is a mini game that sees NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary diamonds spread throughout partner games which are accessed through the hub.

“We are thrilled to bring the excitement of NASCAR to the Roblox platform in a unique way, involving the phenomenal community of builders,” said Andrew Douthwaite, Dubit chief commercial officer. “Roblox has a vibrant platform of designers and players, and when it came time to launch a persistent space, it was important for NASCAR to also include creators.”

Jailbreak players who complete a time trial in NASCAR Speed Hub will earn a limited time NASCAR-themed 75th anniversary skin as part of a new vehicle launch.

“NASCAR's passion for community building on the Roblox platform is remarkable,” said Alex Balfanz, co-founder of Badimo. “Our fans loved the Jailbreak x NASCAR experience and the virtual items we previously launched are some of the most talked about in our community.”

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Dubit

Dubit is a global studio that builds branded metaverse games, experiences, and events. Its team of over 140 professionals provides brands and agencies with the production, marketing and research services to develop, launch and promote successful experiences in the metaverse. Dubit has recently built games and concerts for clients such as H&M, Nickelodeon, UEFA, The Grammys, Samsung, and Hyundai. Dubit has also partnered with over 100 experiences across Roblox to provide brand integrations into already popular games. Brands can harness these established audiences, and Dubit’s portals and technology allows it to direct this traffic into a client’s branded game.

Dubit launched the Metaverse Gaming League, the first esports league in the metaverse. Streamed every week, the League links up client brands and partner games and gives away thousands of dollars in prizes.

About Badimo

Badimo was created in 2017 by two longtime friends, Alex Balfanz in Florida and his partner Keanu in Arizona, with a passion for creating games they themselves wanted to play. Their biggest project, Jailbreak, was an instant success when it was launched six years ago. Jailbreak has been played more than 6 billion times by hundreds of millions of players around the world and has seen more than 100 major content updates over the years. For more information, you can follow Badimo on Twitter @Badimo.