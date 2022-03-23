NASCAR returns to the Circuit of The Americas

The first five races of the 2022 season have been action-packed, and now the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) for the first of six road courses on the schedule (COTA, Sonoma, Road America, Indianapolis RC, Watkins Glen and the Charlotte Roval) for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this Sunday, March 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

On 1,500 acres of land just outside of Austin, Texas construction began in 2010 on what is now known as the Circuit of The Americas. The 20-turn, 3.41-mile, multi-elevational counterclockwise circuit takes advantage of the naturally rolling landscape, including a 133-foot hill at Turn 1. The track also has an amphitheater, the largest permanent outdoor amphitheater in Central Texas, and a 251-foot observation tower.

The first NASCAR Cup Series race held at the Circuit of The Americas was last season on May 23, 2021, but the event was shortened 14 laps from the scheduled distance due to weather. The inaugural Cup event at COTA saw 10 different leaders and 11 lead changes. Hendrick Motorsport’s driver Chase Elliott took the checkered flag by passing his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman with just five laps before the race was called. The victory was his seventh NASCAR Cup Series road course career win moving him solely into third on the all-time series road course wins list behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (nine) and Tony Stewart (eight).

Standings leader Chase Elliott heads to COTA looking for first win of 2022

Hendrick Motorsports is off to a fast start in 2022 with three of the organization’s four drivers already winning and securing their spots in the Playoffs this season – Kyle Larson (Fontana), Alex Bowman (Las Vegas) and William Byron (Atlanta). Last season’s Circuit of The Americas winner and current NASCAR Cup Series point standings leader, Chase Elliott, is the lone Hendrick driver looking for his first win of 2022 as the series returns to the 3.41-mile road course this weekend for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this Sunday, March 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Though winless this season, Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team have been impressive. In five races this season, Elliott has collected three top-10 finishes and currently holds a seven-point lead over Team Penske’s Joey Logano in second in the standings. Elliott is not only the defending winner of this weekend’s race, he also leads the series among active drivers in road course wins with seven.

Byron’s victory at Atlanta last weekend made Hendrick Motorsports just the second team in series history to win with three different drivers in the first five races of a NASCAR Cup Series season; joining car owner Carl Kiekhaefer’s Mercury Marine Team who accomplished the feat in 1956 with drivers Tim Flock (Hickory), Fonty Flock (Charlotte) and Buck Baker (Phoenix).

Last season, Elliott and Larson finished first or second together in three of the seven road course races and the duo led the series in top-five finishes on road courses with five each.

Road course aces to watch this weekend

Heading into this weekend at the Circuit of The Americas, the NASCAR Cup Series has 11 former road course winners entered in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this Sunday, March 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and 10 of them are looking for their first win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott (seven road course wins) and Kyle Larson (three) have been the two hottest road course drivers over the last few seasons. Elliott, who leads all active drivers in road course wins, is currently ranked third on the NASCAR Cup Series all-time road course wins list behind Jeff Gordon with nine road course wins and Tony Stewart with eight. Elliott’s teammate, Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, became the first driver in series history to win at three different road courses in a single season last year (Sonoma, Watkins Glen and Charlotte Roval).

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell (Daytona RC) and Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger (Indianapolis RC) were the only drivers not in the Hendrick camp to win on a road course in the NASCAR Cup Series last season. Allmendinger finished fifth at the Circuit of The Americas in 2021 and Bell was caught in an incident and finished 38th.