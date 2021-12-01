NC State and Kevin Keatts just landed the best point guard in the country

Robert Dillingham went all the way to California to play high school basketball. He’ll be coming back home for his college career. Dillingham, one of the top players in the class of 2023, and the No. 1 point guard in the nation, announced on Wednesday that he plans to run with the Pack. Dillingham gave his verbal commitment to Kevin Keatts and N.C. State, making it official on his Instagram Live account. Dillingham, a 5-star junior guard, committed to N.C. State Wednesday, less than 24 hours after playing in Charlotte in front of Keatts Tuesday night. Dillingham began his high school career at Lincolnton’s Combine Academy. He was named the N.C. basketball player of the year last season.
As a sophomore, Dillingham averaged 21 points, 4.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds, while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field. He left Combine in the fall, deciding to transfer to California to play for Kanye West’s new Donda Prep school. Donda Prep played a game in Charlotte Tuesday that Keatts attended. At 6-foot-2, 165 pounds, Dillingham is the first five-star recruit to commit to Keatts. According to 247Sports, he’ll be the second highest ranked player in the era of internet recruiting rankings to commit to N.C. State. During his announcement, Dillingham pointed out how big the staff was in luring him to Raleigh. “I wanted to be treated as family,” Dillingham said. “The coaching staff is just different.”
He’s the first commitment in the class of 2023 for Keatts, picking N.C. State over Kentucky, Kansas, LSU and Memphis. He’s not the first big-time haul Keatts has gotten a commitment from, though. The question now is, will he actually play for the Wolfpack?
In 2019, Keatts got a verbal and a letter of commitment from four-star guard Jalen Lecque out of Brewster Academy. In 2020, Josh Hall, another consensus four-star, committed to N.C. State. Neither player ever saw one minute of action in Raleigh. Lecque and Hall entered the NBA Draft and never enrolled in school. Neither player was drafted, but made NBA rosters. Lecque signed a four-year deal (two years guaranteed) with the Phoenix Suns. Hall signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his announcement Dillingham was asked if he expects to be one and done. “That’s what I hope,” Dillingham said. If Dillingham does enroll, he will be the point guard of the future for the Pack. By the time he arrives on campus, current guards Cam Hayes will be a senior and Terquavion Smith will be juniors.