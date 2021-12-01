NC State and Kevin Keatts just landed the best point guard in the country

In 2019, Keatts got a verbal and a letter of commitment from four-star guard Jalen Lecque out of Brewster Academy. In 2020, Josh Hall, another consensus four-star, committed to N.C. State. Neither player ever saw one minute of action in Raleigh. Lecque and Hall entered the NBA Draft and never enrolled in school. Neither player was drafted, but made NBA rosters. Lecque signed a four-year deal (two years guaranteed) with the Phoenix Suns. Hall signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his announcement Dillingham was asked if he expects to be one and done. “That’s what I hope,” Dillingham said. If Dillingham does enroll, he will be the point guard of the future for the Pack. By the time he arrives on campus, current guards Cam Hayes will be a senior and Terquavion Smith will be juniors.