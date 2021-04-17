NC State Board of Trustees Approves New Agreement for Doeren

RALEIGH – The NC State Board of Trustees approved Thursday a new agreement for football coach Dave Doeren, extending his contract through the 2025 season.

Entering his ninth season in Raleigh, Doeren ranks second in NC State history in wins (55), is the third-longest tenured football coach in the ACC and his tenure ranks 15th nationally.

“NC State football continues to have significant momentum under Dave’s leadership and this new agreement further reflects our commitment to the direction of our program” said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “I’m grateful for the loyalty of Dave and Sara, they share our values and are rooted deeply within our community. Dave has assembled a highly-experienced and cohesive staff, there is great stability within our program and we will continue to invest in the forward progress of NC State football.”

In 2020 Doeren guided NC State to an 8-4 mark and an appearance in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. NC State posted a 7-3 mark in ACC play, the highest number of single-season ACC victories in program history.

It marked the third time in the last four seasons that NC State won at least eight games.

Over Doeren’s first eight seasons, NC State has made six bowl appearances, including five consecutive between 2014-18.