NC State pitching is the key moving forward following disappointing end to 2021

Redshirt sophomore Cameron Cotter looked like NC State’s closer of the future in 2019 when he had three saves and a 3.00 ERA in 22 games, striking out 36 over 39.0 innings, but injuries wiped out all but one game over the past two years for Cotter. It should be noted that Cotter was honored with the seniors earlier this season, perhaps an indication he is disinclined to return.

The same can be said for junior lefty Canaan Silver, who missed two months before making an appearance in the regular season series finale against Florida State and never appearing again.

Young wildcards

There are a lot of Garrett Payne fans after the rookie delivered in what turned out to be NC State’s final start, giving up two hits and one earned run over 5.0 innings of work against Vanderbilt. It was a career-high in innings pitcher for Payne, who had thrown 8.2 innings all year up to that point.

The 6-foot-7 Payne will look to build off that as a springboard into next season.