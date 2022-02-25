NC State reaches new agreement for extension for Doeren

RALEIGH - Following an undefeated home season that saw the Wolfpack gain bowl eligibility for the seventh time in nine years, NC State has extended head football Coach Dave Doeren through 2026, Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan announced Feb. 24.

Additionally, all 10 assistant coaches have also received new agreements.

The new agreement for Doeren, which also includes a compensation increase, was approved by the NC State Board of Trustees and the UNC System Board of Governors in recent days.

"Dave continues to provide tremendous leadership for NC State Football and elevate the standards for our program," said Corrigan. "We continue to see competitive growth, academic growth and there is great continuity among our entire staff. Dave and Sara are deeply invested in both the NC State and Raleigh communities and we're excited for even greater days ahead."

NC State has won at least eight games four times in the last five seasons, with three nine-win seasons in that time. Doerenis the only coach in NC State football history to post three nine-win seasons.