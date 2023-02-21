RALEIGH – The NC State Board of Trustees approved today a one-year contract extension for head football coach Dave Doeren. The terms of his new agreement will run through Dec. 31, 2027.

“We are very proud of the standard and culture that Dave has established for our football program,“ said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “We look forward to seeing him build on the progress we have enjoyed on and off the field under his leadership.”

Doeren boasts the second-longest tenure among current ACC coaches and the seventh-longest in the Power 5. He has guided NC State to at least eight wins in five of the last six seasons, with three nine-win campaigns in that time. The Wolfpack ranks third in the ACC in conference wins since 2018 and eight of his 10 Wolfpack squads have qualified for postseason bowls.

“I'm very grateful to Chancellor Woodson and Boo Corrigan for their commitment to our program and for all of the support they've given me personally,” said Doeren. “This is home and I'm excited about the future of Wolfpack football.”

Doeren enters his 11th season in Raleigh as the second-winningest coach in school history with 72 wins, just five from tying the school record. During his tenure, 23 Wolfpack players have been drafted by the NFL, including 16 in the last five drafts.