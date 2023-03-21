RALEIGH – NC State will discontinue its varsity rifle program following the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year, the university announced Tuesday. The athletics program will honor the scholarships of the impacted student-athletes on the coed roster through their undergraduate years at NC State at the level of financial aid they are presently receiving.

“After much consideration and a thoughtful evaluation of our program, we came to this difficult decision,” said Boo Corrigan, Director of Athletics.

“Being able to provide a top-level Division I experience for our student-athletes is our first priority and it is no longer feasible to do this for our rifle program.”

The student-athletes will also continue to receive access to academic support, sports psychology and sports medicine resources through their time at NC State. Should the students choose to transition the program to a club sport, the university will provide administrative support as they get established.

The Wolfpack has been one of just 22 rifle programs in the NCAA and the sport is the only one at NC State that does not or will not compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The program has been sponsored at NC State since 1958.