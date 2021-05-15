NCHAA continues to answer questions in NC legislature inquiry

RALEIGH — Schools should not have to pay fines to the N.C. High School Athletic Association for rules infractions, according to one state senator who is part of a special legislative subcommittee charged with investigating the association.
Sen. Tom McInnis (R-Richmond) said he discussed some concerns with schools in his district, which covers Anson, Moore, Richmond, and Scotland counties, and asked the NCHSAA for different types of information. Among his requests, McInnis wanted to know how much money the NCHSAA collected in fines over the last five years.
"This is non-professional sports. This is interscholastic sports. This is supposed to be a sports process with an educational application. We have student-athletes," McInnis said. "I asked for the amount of penalties they had collected in the last five years and it was a little over $416,000. I went ballistic."
McInnis feels this money should never go to the NCHSAA. He responded to the NCHSAA with a letter this week, requesting the association refund all fines collected over the last 10 years. He said the association should return the funds with interest because the NCHSAA collects interest on its accounts.
In addition, McInnis said he believes the NCHSAA should cease issuing fines to schools when rules are broken.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors has set penalties for dozens of violations. Fines range from $100 to $1,000, depending on the infraction.
Submission of late forms or failure to provide security for officials will result in a $100 fine; wearing illegal uniforms, illegally filming other teams, or criticizing officials to the media carries a fine of $400; illegal scrimmages, transfer policy violations, or violations of eligibility rules means a $500 fine; and failing to participate in the playoffs, fighting, or playing an athlete with a concussion before they're cleared could result in a $1,000 fine. The full list of violations and fines is more than two pages long in the NCHSAA Handbook.
Finances, oversight, fair play the focus of legislative hearing into NCHSAA
"The NCHSAA uses fines as a deterrent from engaging in unwanted or undesirable behavior or practices. These behaviors or practices often have an impact on other member schools, whether they impact equity, eligibility, or other facets of membership," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said.
"The fine structure in the NCHSAA is in place to protect other member schools from unchecked and/or improper behavior at a school that has voluntarily joined the association and agreed to abide by a common set of rules governing the NCHSAA."
Tucker said a portion of the money collected from fines is designated for a reimbursement program which helps offset costs for continuing education for coaches and athletic administrators. She said the program was recommended by the Education & Athletics Committee and passed by the board of directors several years ago.
Other money collected from fines goes in the Board-designated Endowment Fund. That fund is used for several things, but Tucker noted that $4 million of the fund was given to member schools this year to help with financial stresses during the pandemic. At the time, the Board-designated Endowment Fund consisted of about $10 million.
Tucker noted that "nearly all, if not all" other state associations in the country use fines to enforce their rules.
"If the NCHSAA were to be directed to govern without consequences for rule violations, we fear there would be a tremendous and negative impact on the conduct of education-based athletics in our state," Tucker said, noting that the NCHSAA's research shows its fines are in line with other those of other state associations.
"Many people, entities, associations, etc. across our country believe that fines are an effective tool in enforcing rules. Governments, associations and leagues all across the country, at most every level have monetary fines in place."
McInnis told HighSchoolOT earlier this year that he first had concerns about the NCHSAA after Anson High School, which is in his district, forfeited its playoff eligibility in football in 2019 after it was involved in a fight during a game. NCHSAA rules say if three or more athletes are ejected for fighting, that team is ineligible for the playoffs. The school did not appeal the NCHSAA ruling, but McInnis personally requested Tucker and the NCHSAA review their decision. The NCHSAA declined to reverse its decision.
"It wasn't a 'maybe,' or 'we'll think about it.' It was an 'absolutely not.' It was a dictatorship. They said, 'We would set a bad precedent," McInnis said to HighSchoolOT in March. “I stuck my camel’s nose under the tent, and when I saw their financials, I jumped out of my skin – $40 million in cash and securities and liquid assets."
McInnis said he believes fining schools is not part of the NCHSAA's mission. He said legislators continue to find issues that they believe are "not relevant to their mission."
Legislators question NCHSAA's role in public schools, finances
"It appears they have lost their way in regard to their mission statement," McInnis said of the NCHSAA. "They need to worry about the brackets, the divisions, the applications of the rules as far as how they're to be applied, but they don't need to be fining people with penalties and excluding kids from playing in postseason play for a simple infraction."
McInnis acknowledged that some infractions could require consequences though.
"If somebody's out there willfully, intentionally trying to hurt somebody, that's a different story. There should be retribution for that — they might sit out of games or be excluded from play. But for simply forgetting to dot the 'I' or cross the 'T,' they don't need to be fining them," he said.
Tucker said one of the hallmarks of the NCHSAA's 108-year history is that member schools have been able to govern themselves, including when rules are broken.
"The Association staff, with input from the Board of Directors, has to call 'balls and strikes' from time to time, as someone must officiate or interpret and apply the rules in any contested affair. However, those 'balls and strikes' are based on applied and interpreted rules that have been agreed upon by the Association membership who voluntarily choose to align themselves with the values, mission, and regulations of the NCHSAA. From its inception, NCHSAA members have always had direct access to staff and will continue to have representation, via the Board of Directors who represent them, in all rule and regulation creation for the NCHSAA," Tucker said.
The subcommittee investigating the NCHSAA is scheduled to meet for a second time at 2 p.m. on May 20. An agenda has not been released, but Tucker said the NCHSAA has not received an invitation to appear at the meeting. Tucker spent more than two hours answering questions at the first meeting last month.