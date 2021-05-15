NCHAA continues to answer questions in NC legislature inquiry

Other money collected from fines goes in the Board-designated Endowment Fund. That fund is used for several things, but Tucker noted that $4 million of the fund was given to member schools this year to help with financial stresses during the pandemic. At the time, the Board-designated Endowment Fund consisted of about $10 million.

Tucker noted that "nearly all, if not all" other state associations in the country use fines to enforce their rules.

"If the NCHSAA were to be directed to govern without consequences for rule violations, we fear there would be a tremendous and negative impact on the conduct of education-based athletics in our state," Tucker said, noting that the NCHSAA's research shows its fines are in line with other those of other state associations.

"Many people, entities, associations, etc. across our country believe that fines are an effective tool in enforcing rules. Governments, associations and leagues all across the country, at most every level have monetary fines in place."