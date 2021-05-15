NCHSAA 1A Softball Championship Game 1 | South Stanly bashes way to 11-5 victory over Camden County

STAFF REPORT

MOCKSVILLE – South Stanly got the 1A Softball State Championship off to an outstanding start with an 11-5 victory in Game 1 over Camden County. The Rowdy Rebel Bulls surged ahead for good with a three-run fourth thanks to a two-RBI double by Mattie Poulos and an RBI single from Skylar Mauldin to take a 4-3 lead.

Sadie Lee was outstanding in the game, taking the start in the pitcher’s circle and limiting the Bruins to seven hits in seven innings of work while allowing five runs. Only three of those runs were earned. She also swatted a solo home run in to lead off the top of the fifth and push the Bulls lead to 5-3.

South Stanly had a four-run outburst in the top of the sixth, stretching their lead to 9-3. The Bulls enjoyed another leadoff homer in that inning, this one off the bat of Poulos, who finished the game 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

Camden County got off to a solid start, scoring the first run of the game in the bottom of the first thanks to a leadoff triple by Kamryn Nash who scored on a sacrifice fly by Carlyn Tanis. Nash was 2 for 2 in the game, while Tanis added an RBI triple in the third, later scoring on a passed ball to give the Bruins a short-lived 3-1 lead.

The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing and promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to highlight individuals from each State Championship event who exemplify the ideals of outstanding sportsmanship. The 2021 1A Softball Sportsmanship Award recipients were Ali Glover from South Stanly and Lexi Jones from Camden who were recognized prior to the opening game.