Boys
1A East - Bertie vs. Wilson Prep - 3 p.m. at South Johnston
1A West - Eastern Randolph vs. Bishop McGuinness - 1 p.m. at Freedom
2A East - Farmville Central vs. Goldsboro - 4 p.m. at South Garner
2A West - Reidsville vs. Lincoln Charter - 2 p.m. at Grimsley
3A East - Northwood vs. E.E. Smith - 4 p.m. at Southern Lee
3A West - Central Cabarrus vs. West Charlotte - 3 p.m. at McDowell
4A East - Richmond vs. Holly Springs - 4 p.m. at Lee County
4A West - Myers Park vs. North Mecklenburg - Noon at Providence
Girls
1A East - Falls Lake Academy vs. Chatham Charter – 1 p.m. at South Johnston
1A West - Bishop McGuinness vs. Robbinsville - 3 p.m. at Freedom
2A East - North Pitt vs. Seaforth - 6 p.m. at South Garner
2A West - Salisbury vs. East Burke - Noon at Grimsley
3A East - Rocky Mount vs. Cape Fear - 2 p.m. at Southern Lee
3A West - West Rowan vs. East Lincoln - 1 p.m. at McDowell
4A East - Hillside vs. Panther Creek - 2 p.m. at Lee County
4A West - Lake Norman vs. Charlotte Catholic - 2 p.m. at Providence