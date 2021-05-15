NCHSAA 2A Softball Championship Game 1 | Hatch strong for West Stanly as Colts outduel South Granville 3-1

MOCKSVILLE – Jordan Hatch outdueled Brooke Bowling, leading West Stanly to a 3-1 victory in Game 1 of the 2A Softball State Championship Series at Davie High School. Hatch struck out 11 in the game without allowing a hit on the way to a Colts victory.

South Granville’s Bowling held up her side of the pitcher’s duel, striking out 14 and walking just two. However, she surrendered 10 hits, and allowed 3 runs, including two in the decisive top of the seventh.

Rachel Efird was a thorn in Bowling’s side all evening, and she started things off for West Stanly in the seventh with a leadoff double. Efird came around to score on a single by Shelby Barbee to go up 2-0. Efird finished the game 3 for 3 at the plate and accounted for two of the three runs they scored.

Game 2 in the 2A State Championship Series is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Davie High School in Mocksville. If South Granville can win Game 2, it would force a decisive Game 3 at 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing and promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to highlight individuals from each State Championship event who exemplify the ideals of outstanding sportsmanship. The 2021 2A Softball Sportsmanship Award recipients were Madison Varner from West Stanly and Kaitlyn Goss from South Granville who were recognized prior to the opening game.