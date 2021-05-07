NCHSAA 2AA Football Championship Recap | Salisbury rolls past St. Pauls 42-14

RALEIGH – Salisbury won the school’s fourth football State Championship by rushing past St. Pauls 42-14. Hornets QB Vance Honeycutt collected the game’s MVP honors scoring four touchdowns on the ground and throwing for another in the Thursday game.

The Hornets started fast, with Honeycutt cashing in on their first possession on a four yard touchdown run after a nine play, 70 yard drive. The next Salisbury possession found pay-dirt as well when Honeycutt capped off a five play, 55 yard drive with a 5 yard touchdown dash to go up 14-0.

St. Pauls battled back in the latter stages of the first quarter as the Bulldogs got on the board when Waltay Jackson hauled in a 14 yard touchdown pass from Mikail Breeden with 3:05 to go in the first quarter. After recovering a Hornet fumble, St. Pauls marched six plays and 28 yards to tie the game at 14 when Daekwon Payne recovered a loose ball in the end zone after a two yard run by Demonta Williams.

Salisbury got a pair of touchdowns in the closing minutes of the second quarter, one on a 17 yard run from JyMikaah Wells and a ten yard scoring sprint by Honeycutt to take a 28-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.