NCHSAA 3A Football Championship Recap | Charlotte Catholic defense shines in 14-7 win over Havelock as Cougars get fourth-straight state title

RALEIGH – Charlotte Catholic held off Havelock 14-7 to win the school’s fourth straight 3A State Championship. The Cougars did all of their offensive damage in the first half, but it was the Cougar defense that shined holding Havelock to just 201 yards of total offense in the game.

Charlotte Catholic’s Liam Barbee was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, leading all players with 13 tackles on the night. Connor Dougherty racked up 11 tackles for the Cougars, earning Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors for the game. The two players’ efforts helped to stymie one of the most potent offenses in 3A football this year.

Charlotte Catholic jump started their offense with a halfback pass by Paul Neel that found Adam Franek for a 36 yard touchdown with 7:29 to go up 7-0. Havelock answered with a six play, 63 yard drive capped off by a one yard touchdown run by Kamarro Edmonds to tie it at 7 with 11:23 to go in the first half. Edmonds finished with 61 yards on 15 carries and was selected as the Most Outstanding Offensive Player for the Rams.

The Cougars took the ensuing possession straight down the field and were knocking on the door of the red zone after just five plays. Jack Larsen hauled in a 20 yard pass from Sean Boyle to cap a 81 yard drive and put Charlotte Catholic in front for good with 9:50 to play in the first half.