NCHSAA 3A Softball Championship Game 1 | Alexander Central storms back to blast Southern Alamance

LEXINGTON – In a game that featured two of the most storied softball programs in NCHSAA history, Alexander Central fell behind late and answered the challenge immediately by scoring seven runs in the final two innings to blast Southern Alamance 8-2 in Game 1 of the 2021 3A Softball State Championship Series.

Faith Carrigan handled duties in the pitching circle for Alexander Central, cruising along until Southern Alamance got to her in the bottom of the fifth inning during a two-run, two-out rally. After surrendering a two-out walk to Brianna Gallagher, Carrigan gave up three straight singles and saw two runs cross the plate to put the Patriots on top 2-1.

Carrigan’s teammates picked her up in the top of the sixth plating three runs to surge back in front 4-2. Chesney Stikeleather got the go-ahead run home with a two-RBI double that pushed Darcy Childers and Abby Teague across.

The Cougars tacked on another four runs in the seventh when Stikeleather doubled again brining in another two runs. Stikeleather was outstanding at the dish, going 3 for 5 with four RBI and scoring one run herself.