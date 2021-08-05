NCHSAA announces 2020-2021 Wells Fargo Conference Cup champions

CHAPEL HILL – In a year like none before, high school athletics managed to complete regular seasons and award conference championships, providing student-athletes across the state valuable opportunities to compete, grow and learn in an education-based setting. There were numerous schools that excelled across many sports in their conference competitions, and they have won the Wells Fargo Conference Cup award for their respective conferences.
The Wells Fargo Conference Cup award, sponsored by Wells Fargo and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, is a companion to the statewide Wells Fargo Cup. The Conference Cup is based on regular season performances within conference play and is designed to recognize the best interscholastic athletic performances within each of the NCHSAA's conferences.
The award has been sponsored by Wells Fargo and prior to that Wachovia since 1980. In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points. The companion award to the Conference Cup, the Wells Fargo State Cup, recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state's four competitive classifications, primarily based on performance in postseason play.
Mid-State 2A – Carrboro cruised to another Conference Cup championship in the Mid-State 2A easily surpassing second place Durham School of the Arts 114-79. Carrboro won ten conference championships, taking first in women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, and men’s and women’s track and field. Final Standings: 1) Carrboro – 114; 2) Durham School of the Arts – 79; 3) Reidsville – 58; 4) Cummings – 43; 5) Bartlett Yancey – 39; 6) Graham – 38; 7) NC School of Science & Math – DNP.
Mid-State Athletic 2A/3A – Northern Guilford was the class of the Mid-State Athletic 2A/3A Conference Cup race, outscoring runner-up Eastern Alamance 137-109 in the final tally. The Nighthawks captured conference crowns in baseball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, wrestling, and men’s and women’s cross country. Final Standings: 1) Northern Guilford – 137; 2) Eastern Alamance – 109; 3) Western Alamance – 97; 4) Rockingham County – 87; 5) Person – 71.5; 6) McMichael – 67.5; 7) Morehead – 56.5; 8) Northeast Guilford – 26.5.
For complete listings of 1A, 1A/2A, 2A/3A, 3A/4A and 4A for the 427 member schools visit nchsaa.org.