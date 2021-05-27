NCHSAA announces 35 students selected as N.C. Farm Bureau “Heart of a Champion” Award winners

CHAPEL HILL — A total of 35 student-athletes from North Carolina High School Athletic Association member schools will be honored for their outstanding sportsmanship as winners of the “Heart of a Champion” Award recognition.

The sportsmanship recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division. Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, there will not be a luncheon this year. However, the award winners will be honored through the NCHSAA’s social media and online platforms in addition to receiving the awards. N.C. Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company sponsors these awards. Mark Dreibelbis, NCHSAA Associate Commissioner and Director of Student Programs and Sports, Chiquana Dancy, administer the program.

Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition. The students must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2020-2021 school year, have not been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers.

The students filled out an application questionnaire, and then a school official, such as the principal or athletic director, also provided an evaluation.