NCHSAA announces 35 students selected as NC Farm Bureau “Heart of a Champion” Award winners

CHAPEL HILL—A total of 35 student-athletes from North Carolina High School Athletic Association member schools will be honored for their outstanding sportsmanship as winners of the “Heart of a Champion” Award recognition.
The sportsmanship recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division. Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, there will not be a luncheon this year. However, the award winners will be honored through the NCHSAA’s social media and online platforms in addition to receiving the awards. NC Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company sponsors these awards. Mark Dreibelbis, NCHSAA Associate Commissioner and Director of Student Programs and Sports, Chiquana Dancy, administer the program.
Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition. The students must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2020-2021 school year, have not been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers.
The students filled out an application questionnaire, and then a school official, such as the principal or athletic director, also provided an evaluation.
We appreciate the continued partnership with our friends at the North Carolina Farm Bureau, said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “We are honored to join with Farm Bureau in recognizing this group of 35 student-athletes who have consistently demonstrated the values and traits that we want all student-athletes to learn through participation in our programs. Now, more than any other time, our society needs young people, such as this group of award winners, who exhibit what it means to have the ‘heart of a champion’ and who are dedicated to excellence in sportsmanship and citizenship.”
This year’s North Carolina Farm Bureau “Heart of a Champion” Award recipients are:
• Andrew Austin from Cape Hatteras, nominated by Randy Ratliff
• Calvin Biesecker from High Point Central, nominated by Daniel Villa
• Bennie Brooks from East Carteret, nominated by Daniel Griffee
• Micah Brooks from Gates County, nominated by Jonathan Hayes
• Madeline Carey from Lincoln Charter, nominated by Joshua Williams
• Jacob Colon from John A. Holmes, nominated by Wes Mattera
• Jacob Dameron from Jay M. Robinson, nominated by Lavar Batts, Sr.
• Allison Ennis from West Rowan, nominated by Jan Dowling
• Taylor Ensley from Franklin, nominated by Blair King
• Katie Evans from East Bladen, nominated by Patty Evers
• Andrew Fraboni from Greene Central, nominated by David Bryant
• Eleanor Fulcher from East Carteret, nominated by Juanita Russell
• Troy Fulton from Lincoln Charter, nominated by Joshua Williams
• Tyler Godwin from Midway, nominated by Aaron Lane
• Braden Graham from West Rowan, nominated by Todd Bell
• Ashton Hayes from C.E. Jordan, nominated by Justin Allred
• Samuel Hey from Charles D. Owen, nominated by Anthony Lee
• Daevin Hobbs from Jay M. Robinson, nominated by Lavar Batts, Sr.
• Laura Hooper from Cape Hatteras, nominated by Randy Ratliff
• Gannon Kooles from Madison, nominated by James Pate
• Hannah Larios from Charles D. Owen, nominated by Anthony Lee
• Anna Lee from Bartlett Yancey, nominated by Lynn Massey
• Trent Lewis from McDowell, nominated by Brian Franklin
• Gracelyn Massey from Princeton, nominated by Don Andrews
• Delaney Maybee from Havelock, nominated by Tameka Wiggins
• Jordan Mitchell from Gates County, nominated by Jonathan Hayes
• Ester Nan from High Point Central, nominated by Daniel Villa
• Elizabeth Schwend from Lejeune, nominated by Debra Bryant
• Tyler Shelton from Lejeune, nominated by Bronwyn Schwend
• Amanda Turner from John A. Holmes, nominated by Wes Mattera
• Riley Webster from Bartlett Yancey, nominated by Kelly McVay
• Maegan Williams from C.E. Jordan, nominated by Erik Hofheinz
• Jayden Willis from Greene Central, nominated by Jason Wilson
• Karly Wynne from Jones Senior, nominated by Lisa Kinsey
• Briana Yontz from Madison, nominated by James Pate