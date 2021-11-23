NCHSAA announces establishment of the Tarheel Trophy for cheerleading

CHAPEL HILL- The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Monday that the Association and Varsity Brands, a national leader in the spirit industry, have partnered to establish the Tarheel Trophy Award to recognize annually the top high school varsity cheerleading team in the Game Day Division of the NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational.

The Tarheel Trophy will go to the high school varsity team that receives the highest cumulative score in the NCHSAA State Cheerleading Invitational Game Day Division, regardless of the division in which it competes. The first Tarheel Trophy will be awarded at the 2021 NCHSAA State Cheerleading Invitational which is scheduled to be held Dec. 4 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

The Tarheel Trophy is a complementary award to the Carolina Cup, which is awarded to the top overall high school varsity cheerleading team in the traditional division. The Carolina Cup was first awarded in 2005.

“We are thrilled with the continued growth of Cheerleading in our member schools and across the state and believe that the addition of a Game Day Division and Tarheel Trophy will be a great new tradition at the NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational,” said Que Tucker, Commissioner of the NCHSAA. “We look forward to this becoming a prestigious part of the program.”

The Tarheel Trophy, along with the Carolina Cup, will be housed at the NCHSAA office. Annually the name of the winning team will be added to the base of each trophy.