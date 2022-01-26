NCHSAA announces Hall of Fame classes of 2021 and 2022

Her tennis teams at Laney won five conference championships with a combined overall record of 346-135. She was named Conference Coach of the Year four times during that span. Volleyball coaching was another bright spot for Sutton, she saw her teams win 531 matches and fall in defeat just 218 times on her way to three Conference Coach of the Year Awards. She has been honored with the NCHSAA’s Homer Thompson Memorial “8 Who Make a Difference” Award, been a Sen-ABSE National and State Honoree and was named the National PE Teacher of the Year in 1996 by Walt Disney. She is a long-standing member of the NC Association of Athletics, Health, & PE, earning that Association’s PE Teacher of the Year Award as well. She was inducted in the Greater Wilmington Area Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019 and the basketball court at Laney’s Jordan Gym is named in her honor.