NCHSAA announces historic changes following annual winter meetings

CHAPEL HILL - Closing out the diminutive 2020 high school sports calendar as we prepare for the new year, mandatory masks and limited numbers of athletic contests, has become the new normal in the wake of the pandemic crisis.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors concluded their two-day meeting sessions for the winter via a virtual platform on Dec. 3.
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker, Assistant Commissioner James Alverson and Board President Jerry Simmons addressed members of the state-wide media via a zoom session Thursday afternoon to field questions.
Among some of the more surprising, and to some, controversial changes, was regarding high school football. Since 2002, the state has been split between A and AA classifications, which traditionally crowns eight state championship teams.
Beginning in 2021, with the scaled down number of titles available, that number is cut down from eight down to four which makes for a much tougher route for contenders as compared to previous seasons.
Under the current restructuring mandate, the approved field of 64-team post season qualifiers, which have previously played 11 regular season games, will now play 10, which cuts into athletic department gates. That, combined with a limited number of fans allowed to attend due to social distancing restrictions, means athletic department budgets will continue to struggle for the foreseeable future.
The NCHSAA has taken measures to compensate however.
Following the meeting, the board approved the allocation of $4,000,000 in funds as a one-time endowment subsidy for schools available to athletic programs during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Mask mandates continue to be another controversial topic
Volleyball and cross-country were the first experiments in the initial post-pandemic period when play began two weeks ago. Those programs were the first high school sports to return since the shutdown in mid-March. But it has been widely reported, many players are athletically-inconvenienced, due to the restrictions masks place on breathing.
Swimming and diving are set begin next week and basketball is slated to tip off on Jan. 4.
The big question for the players on the hardwood, is how will the masks affect the players? For the time being, basketball players will be required to wear masks the NCHSAA recently ruled.
Guidelines have been put in place to give both officials and players appropriate, social distance recovery time to briefly remove masks to take a breather when necessary.
Tucker stated the NCHSAA staff will continue to work to ensure the safety of, not only the student-athletes, but also all officials, staff and fans in attendance that support high school athletics.
Wide-spread talk of a COVID-19 vaccine is being closely monitored, but there is no way to know at this point how effective it may be or how it may change the current landscape of the sports world.
“As we await the COVID-19 vaccine and hopeful abatement of the current worldwide crisis, we believe that better days are ahead for NCHSAA Member Schools and we will again be able to offer the robust programs and championship events that our student-athletes, coaches and communities have enjoyed for so long,” Tucker said in a statement.
For more information visit www.nchsaa.org.
OTHER WINTER MEETING HIGHLIGHTS:
• No alterations to the 2020-2021 Modified Athletic Calendar
• Updated the 2020-2021 Modified Sports Manual for Basketball, Football, Lacrosse, Soccer, & Swimming & Diving
• Approved the creation of a 60-second officials’ timeout in each quarter for basketball to provide an opportunity for athletes to adapt to wearing masks during competition
• Approved virtual monitoring (tele-medicine) as an alternative to face-to-face monitoring of the Concussion Return to Play Protocol
• Eliminated subdivisions in football, effective August 2021
• Approved elimination of each member school’s highest ISP data point in the three-year window considered for the 2021-2025 Realignment formula due to anomalies in the data caused by natural disasters (ISP percentage will now be calculated using the lowest two ISP data points from the three-year period)
