NCHSAA announces historic changes following annual winter meetings

The NCHSAA has taken measures to compensate however.

Following the meeting, the board approved the allocation of $4,000,000 in funds as a one-time endowment subsidy for schools available to athletic programs during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Mask mandates continue to be another controversial topic

Volleyball and cross-country were the first experiments in the initial post-pandemic period when play began two weeks ago. Those programs were the first high school sports to return since the shutdown in mid-March. But it has been widely reported, many players are athletically-inconvenienced, due to the restrictions masks place on breathing.

Swimming and diving are set begin next week and basketball is slated to tip off on Jan. 4.

The big question for the players on the hardwood, is how will the masks affect the players? For the time being, basketball players will be required to wear masks the NCHSAA recently ruled.

Guidelines have been put in place to give both officials and players appropriate, social distance recovery time to briefly remove masks to take a breather when necessary.