NCHSAA announces host sites for 2021 Baseball State Championships

CHAPEL HILL - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has secured two host sites for the 2021 Baseball State Championship Series. Once again, Burlington Athletic Park will host two championship series while Fayetteville’s J.P. Riddle Stadium will host a pair of state championship series for the first time.

The brackets for the 2021 NCHSAA State Baseball Championships will be announced on Sunday, June 13. There will be four classifications of playoffs each fielding a 32-team bracket including five rounds of play. Unlike previous years, the fourth round will be the Regional Finals and will be a single-game format rather than a best-of-three series.

State Championship Series will still be a best-of-three format with opening games of each series scheduled for Friday night and the remainder of a series scheduled on Saturday, June 26 at the respective sites. The site assignments and championship schedule will be announced following completion of the Regional Championships.

Playoff Bracketing pushed to Sunday