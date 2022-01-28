NCHSAA announces team wrestling pairings

Monday's matches
CLASS 4-A WEST
At Northwest Guilford
First round
No. 16 Charlotte Myers Park (7-7) at No. 1 Northwest Guilford (21-0)
No. 9 Charlotte Olympic (10-7) vs. No. 8 Charlotte Catholic (6-0)
Second round
First-round winners
At Matthews Weddington
First round
No. 12 Northern Guilford (21-4) vs. No. 5 Cornelius Hough (11-2)
No. 14 Davie County (22-8) at No. 3 Weddington (16-7)
Second round
First-round winners
At West Forsyth
First round
No. 14 Southeast Guilford (25-4) at No. 3 West Forsyth (20-0)
No. 11 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (26-5) vs. No. 6 Watauga (5-10)
Second round
First-round winners
CLASS 3-A WEST
At Eastern Guilford
First round
No. 12 East Henderson (19-3) vs. No. 5 Enka (15-11)
No. 13 North Gaston (15-14) at No. 4 Eastern Guilford (25-0)
Second round
First-round winners
At North Henderson
First round
No. 4 Oak Grove (14-3) at No. 3 North Henderson (21-4)
No. 11 West Rowan (19-3) vs. No. 6 Asheboro (25-4)
Second round
First-round winners
At Central Cabarrus
First round
No. 10 St. Stephens (30-4) vs. No. 7 Ashe County (21-6)
No. 15 Rockingham County (10-7) at No. 2 Central Cabarrus (8-1)
Second round
Frist-round winners
CLASS 2-A WEST
At Mount Pleasant
First round
No. 14 Reidsville (9-1) at No. 3 Mount Pleasant (24-5)
No. 11 Newton-Conover (33-7) vs. No. 6 East Gaston (24-4)
Second round
First-round winners
At Trinity
First round
No. 10 West Stanly (11-15) vs. No. 7 Morehead (21-6)
No. 15 West Wilkes (14-7) at No. 2 Trinity (19-1)
Second round
First-round winners
CLASS 1-A EAST
At Rosewood
First round
No. 10 Monroe Union Academy (17-14) vs. No. 7 Bishop McGuinness (4-9)
No. 15 Pinetown Northside (9-11) at No. 2 Rosewood (31-1)
Second round
First-round winners
For full pairings visit NCHSAA.org.