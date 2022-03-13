 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCHSAA basketball championship games
NCHSAA basketball championship games

Results were not available at press time. To view complete results visit nchsaa.org.

1A Basketball State Championship Pairings

Girls

Bertie Falcons versus Bishop McGuinness Villians

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU)—Raleigh, NC

Boys

Chatham Charter Knights versus Hayesville Yellow Jackets

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU)—Raleigh, NC

2A Basketball State Championship Pairings

Girls

Farmville Central Jaguars versus Salisbury Hornets

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC)—Chapel Hill, NC

Boys

Farmville Central Jaguars versus J.M. Robinson Bulldogs

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC)—Chapel Hill, NC

3A Basketball State Championship Pairings

Girls

Northwood Chargers versus Enka Jets

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU)—Raleigh, NC

Boys

Seventy-First Falcons versus West Charlotte Lions

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU)—Raleigh, NC

4A Basketball State Championship Pairings

Girls

Apex Friendship Patriots versus Julius Chambers Cougars

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC)—Chapel Hill, NC

Boys

Panther Creek Catamounts versus Weddington Warriors

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC)—Chapel Hill, NC

Below are the box scores from the 2022 NCHSAA Regional Basketball Championships March 5:

2022 1A Girls Eastern Regional Finals

Site: J.H. Rose High School

Bertie (23-4) 61, Wilson Prep (24-1) 58

Wilson Prep 11 12 17 18 — 58

Bertie 18 10 18 15 — 61

Wilson Prep: R. Pender – 2 pts., J. Hicks – 5 pts., S. Davis – 8 pts., M. Pounds – 19 pts., A. Teasley – 5 pts., J. Freeman – 19 pts.

Bertie: Y. Boone – 15 pts., S. Williams – 3 pts., B. West – 7 pts., R. Peele – 15 pts., J. Stokes – 19 pts.

2022 1A Girls Western Regional Finals

Site: A.C. Reynolds High School

Bishop McGuinness (25-6) 48, Mountain Heritage (23-4) 37

B. McGuinness 6 13 8 21 — 48

Mtn. Heritage 7 13 11 6 — 37

Bishop McGuinness: C. Chappell – 9 pts., A. Jernigan – 16 pts., T. Chappell – 6 pts., K. Varner – 4 pts., K. Deal – 4 pts., G. Harriman – 4 pts., I. Ross – 5 pts.

Mountain Heritage: V. Dayton – 6 pts., K. Morrow – 1 pt., A. Webb – 2pts., I. McGee – 5 pts., K. Koole – 7 pts., L. Neill – 7 pts., K. Wilson – 9 pts.

2022 1A Boys Eastern Regional Finals

Site: J.H. Rose High School

Chatham Charter (33-1) 59, Wilson Prep (22-6) 42

Wilson Prep 7 5 13 17 — 42

Chatham Charter 18 19 8 14 — 59

Wilson Prep: J. Jones – 3 pts., A. Land – 2 pts., C. Battle – 12 pts., B. Anderson – 9 pts., D. Sutton – 7 pts., D. Ellis – 6 pts., L. Minter – 3 pts.

Chatham Charter: A. Allred – 4 pts., J. Brown – 8 pts., A. Harvey – 20 pts., B. Harvey – 7 pts., A. Mapp – 11 pts., B. Oldham – 9 pts.

2022 1A Girls Western Regional Finals

Site: A.C. Reynolds High School

Hayesville (27-0) 72, Winston-Salem Prep (25-3) 66

W-S Prep 21 11 12 22 — 66

Hayesville 18 15 22 17 — 72

Winston-Salem Prep: J. Graves – 16 pts., M. Jordan – 18 pts., Y. Connor – 7 pts., A. Matthews – 25 pts.

2022 2A Girls Eastern Regional Finals

Site: Lee County High School

Farmville Central (27-4) 75, St. Pauls (27-2) 36

St. Pauls 5 15 9 7 — 36

Farmville 16 20 29 10 — 75

St. Pauls: T. Council – 7 pts., A. Teague – 4 pts., Ta. Council – 6 pts., J. Thompson – 10 pts., J. Harris – 9 pts.

Farmville Central: J. Willoughby – 12 pts., A. Joyner – 32 pts., K. Frazier – 2 pts., C. Denham – 2 pts., K. Wooten – 6 pts., K. Baker – 2 pts., N. Phillips – 2 pts.

2022 2A Girls Western Regional Finals

Site: Grimsley High School

Salisbury (27-1) 45, Shelby (22-3) 44

Salisbury 13 6 9 10 2 5 — 45

Shelby 15 9 4 10 2 4 — 44

2022 2A Boys Eastern Regional Finals

Site: Lee County High School

Farmville Central (27-3) 66, Kinston (23-3) 58

Kinston 8 8 20 22 — 58

Farmville 20 18 14 14 — 66

Kinston: D. Ellis – 8 pts., J. Cobb – 10 pts., J. Canady – 8 pts., N. Williams – 2 pts., D. Clark – 2 pts., J. Cogdall – 6 pts., J. Dixon – 8 pts., H. Smith – 2 pts.

Farmville Central: J. Pitt – 10 pts., J. Short – 26 pts., A. Moye – 6 pts., M.J. Williams – 17 pts., D. Cox – 4 pts.

2022 2A Boys Western Regional Finals

Site: Grimsley High School

J.M. Robinson (27-3) 79, North Surry (23-5) 60

J.M. Robinson 17 17 24 21 — 79

North Surry 19 15 13 13 — 60

2022 3A Girls Eastern Regional Finals

Site: Southern Lee High School

Northwood (30-1) 51, Terry Sanford (30-1) 50

Northwood 6 18 12 15 — 51

Terry Sanford 2 16 16 16 — 50

Northwood: G. McManaman – 5 pts., N. Bell – 11 pts., T. Bland – 6 pts., S. Adams – 8 pts., O. Porter – 16 pts., M. Marve – 3 pts.

Terry Sanford: Z. Gerald – 10 pts., M. Giles-Jones – 9 pts., J. Locke – 4 pts., T. Morris – 12 pts., B. Roof – 7 pts.

2022 3A Girls Western Regional Finals

Site: Freedom High School

Enka (16-14) 51, North Davidson (25-3) 49

Enka 19 13 8 11 — 51

N. Davidson 16 11 13 9 — 49

2022 3A Boys Eastern Regional Finals

Site: Southern Lee High School

Seventy-First (27-4) 74, West Carteret (26-5) 70

Seventy-First 13 24 12 25 — 74

West Carteret 14 15 15 27 — 70

Seventy-First: R. Dockery – 6 pts., J. Scott – 9 pts., X. Tubbs-Matthews – 32 pts., J. Davis – 17 pts., D. Nance – 1 pt., J. Robinson – 2 pts., D. Green—6 pts.

West Carteret: S. Graves – 3 pts., D. McBride – 3 pts., J. Montford – 1 pt., R. Cummings – 31 pts., J. Ellingsworth – 19 pts., C. Collins – 1 pt., W. Stack – 8 pts., J. Whitaker – 2 pts.

2022 3A Boys Western Regional Finals

Site: Freedom High School

West Charlotte (21-9) 84, Central Cabarrus (30-1) 75

W. Charlotte 15 24 19 26 — 84

C. Cabarrus 10 21 14 30 — 75

2022 4A Girls Eastern Regional Finals

Site: Green Level High School

Apex Friendship (29-2) 65, Millbrook (23-4) 48

Millbrook 11 11 13 13 — 48

Apex Fr. 17 23 4 21 — 65

Millbrook: R. Douglas – 17 pts., S. Cole – 6 pts., J. Clemons – 6 pts., R. Clark – 8 pts., C. Ramey – 2 pts., N. Brown – 4 pts.

Apex Friendship: J. Nivar – 4 pts., V. Sagne – 11 pts., I. Nivar – 35 pts., J. Coleman – 6 pts., R. Hamilton – 4 pts., K. Littlejohn – 5 pts.

2022 4A Girls Western Regional Finals

Site: McDowell High School

Julius Chambers (23-6) 45, Charlotte Catholic (28-3) 36

Julius Chambers 9 14 8 14 — 45

Charlotte Cath. 5 13 14 4 36

Julius Chambers: J. Creech – 3 pts., A. El – 8 pts., M. Holloway – 14 pts., S. Hicks – 2 pts., K. Decker – 3 pts., Z. Henderson – 9 pts., T. Moreland – 6 pts.

Charlotte Catholic: A. Diaz – 15 pts., O. Fava – 4 pts., B. Thomas – 9 pts., G. Gough – 4 pts., H. McKain – 4 pts.

2022 4A Boys Eastern Regional Finals

Site: Green Level High School

Panther Creek (23-7) 68, Cleveland (30-2) 54

Panther Creek 9 13 18 29 — 68

Cleveland 12 8 14 20 — 54

2022 4A Boys Western Regional Finals

Site: McDowell High School

Weddington (30-0) 72, North Mecklenburg (27-5) 69

N. Mecklenburg 24 16 14 13 — 69

Weddington 13 23 11 25 — 72

North Mecklenburg: J. Crawford – 17 pts., M. Coles – 11 pts., I. Evans – 17 pts., T. Bracey – 12 pts., D. Cunningham – 14 pts.

Weddington: J. Ellyson – 3 pts., C. Love – 24 pts., E. Morton – 6 pts., A.J. Cook – 9 pts., K. Frazier – 28 pts., G. Brosterhaus – 2 pts.

