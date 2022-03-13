NCHSAA basketball championship games

Results were not available at press time. To view complete results visit nchsaa.org.
1A Basketball State Championship Pairings
Girls
Bertie Falcons versus Bishop McGuinness Villians
Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU)—Raleigh, NC
Boys
Chatham Charter Knights versus Hayesville Yellow Jackets
Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU)—Raleigh, NC
2A Basketball State Championship Pairings
Girls
Farmville Central Jaguars versus Salisbury Hornets
Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC)—Chapel Hill, NC
Boys
Farmville Central Jaguars versus J.M. Robinson Bulldogs
Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC)—Chapel Hill, NC
3A Basketball State Championship Pairings
Girls
Northwood Chargers versus Enka Jets
Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU)—Raleigh, NC
Boys
Seventy-First Falcons versus West Charlotte Lions
Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU)—Raleigh, NC
4A Basketball State Championship Pairings
Girls
Apex Friendship Patriots versus Julius Chambers Cougars
Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC)—Chapel Hill, NC
Boys
Panther Creek Catamounts versus Weddington Warriors
Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC)—Chapel Hill, NC
Below are the box scores from the 2022 NCHSAA Regional Basketball Championships March 5:
2022 1A Girls Eastern Regional Finals
Site: J.H. Rose High School
Bertie (23-4) 61, Wilson Prep (24-1) 58
Wilson Prep 11 12 17 18 — 58
Bertie 18 10 18 15 — 61
Wilson Prep: R. Pender – 2 pts., J. Hicks – 5 pts., S. Davis – 8 pts., M. Pounds – 19 pts., A. Teasley – 5 pts., J. Freeman – 19 pts.
Bertie: Y. Boone – 15 pts., S. Williams – 3 pts., B. West – 7 pts., R. Peele – 15 pts., J. Stokes – 19 pts.
2022 1A Girls Western Regional Finals
Site: A.C. Reynolds High School
Bishop McGuinness (25-6) 48, Mountain Heritage (23-4) 37
B. McGuinness 6 13 8 21 — 48
Mtn. Heritage 7 13 11 6 — 37
Bishop McGuinness: C. Chappell – 9 pts., A. Jernigan – 16 pts., T. Chappell – 6 pts., K. Varner – 4 pts., K. Deal – 4 pts., G. Harriman – 4 pts., I. Ross – 5 pts.
Mountain Heritage: V. Dayton – 6 pts., K. Morrow – 1 pt., A. Webb – 2pts., I. McGee – 5 pts., K. Koole – 7 pts., L. Neill – 7 pts., K. Wilson – 9 pts.
2022 1A Boys Eastern Regional Finals
Site: J.H. Rose High School
Chatham Charter (33-1) 59, Wilson Prep (22-6) 42
Wilson Prep 7 5 13 17 — 42
Chatham Charter 18 19 8 14 — 59
Wilson Prep: J. Jones – 3 pts., A. Land – 2 pts., C. Battle – 12 pts., B. Anderson – 9 pts., D. Sutton – 7 pts., D. Ellis – 6 pts., L. Minter – 3 pts.
Chatham Charter: A. Allred – 4 pts., J. Brown – 8 pts., A. Harvey – 20 pts., B. Harvey – 7 pts., A. Mapp – 11 pts., B. Oldham – 9 pts.
2022 1A Girls Western Regional Finals
Site: A.C. Reynolds High School
Hayesville (27-0) 72, Winston-Salem Prep (25-3) 66
W-S Prep 21 11 12 22 — 66
Hayesville 18 15 22 17 — 72
Winston-Salem Prep: J. Graves – 16 pts., M. Jordan – 18 pts., Y. Connor – 7 pts., A. Matthews – 25 pts.
2022 2A Girls Eastern Regional Finals
Site: Lee County High School
Farmville Central (27-4) 75, St. Pauls (27-2) 36
St. Pauls 5 15 9 7 — 36
Farmville 16 20 29 10 — 75
St. Pauls: T. Council – 7 pts., A. Teague – 4 pts., Ta. Council – 6 pts., J. Thompson – 10 pts., J. Harris – 9 pts.
Farmville Central: J. Willoughby – 12 pts., A. Joyner – 32 pts., K. Frazier – 2 pts., C. Denham – 2 pts., K. Wooten – 6 pts., K. Baker – 2 pts., N. Phillips – 2 pts.
2022 2A Girls Western Regional Finals
Site: Grimsley High School
Salisbury (27-1) 45, Shelby (22-3) 44
Salisbury 13 6 9 10 2 5 — 45
Shelby 15 9 4 10 2 4 — 44
2022 2A Boys Eastern Regional Finals
Site: Lee County High School
Farmville Central (27-3) 66, Kinston (23-3) 58
Kinston 8 8 20 22 — 58
Farmville 20 18 14 14 — 66
Kinston: D. Ellis – 8 pts., J. Cobb – 10 pts., J. Canady – 8 pts., N. Williams – 2 pts., D. Clark – 2 pts., J. Cogdall – 6 pts., J. Dixon – 8 pts., H. Smith – 2 pts.
Farmville Central: J. Pitt – 10 pts., J. Short – 26 pts., A. Moye – 6 pts., M.J. Williams – 17 pts., D. Cox – 4 pts.
2022 2A Boys Western Regional Finals
Site: Grimsley High School
J.M. Robinson (27-3) 79, North Surry (23-5) 60
J.M. Robinson 17 17 24 21 — 79
North Surry 19 15 13 13 — 60
2022 3A Girls Eastern Regional Finals
Site: Southern Lee High School
Northwood (30-1) 51, Terry Sanford (30-1) 50
Northwood 6 18 12 15 — 51
Terry Sanford 2 16 16 16 — 50
Northwood: G. McManaman – 5 pts., N. Bell – 11 pts., T. Bland – 6 pts., S. Adams – 8 pts., O. Porter – 16 pts., M. Marve – 3 pts.
Terry Sanford: Z. Gerald – 10 pts., M. Giles-Jones – 9 pts., J. Locke – 4 pts., T. Morris – 12 pts., B. Roof – 7 pts.
2022 3A Girls Western Regional Finals
Site: Freedom High School
Enka (16-14) 51, North Davidson (25-3) 49
Enka 19 13 8 11 — 51
N. Davidson 16 11 13 9 — 49
2022 3A Boys Eastern Regional Finals
Site: Southern Lee High School
Seventy-First (27-4) 74, West Carteret (26-5) 70
Seventy-First 13 24 12 25 — 74
West Carteret 14 15 15 27 — 70
Seventy-First: R. Dockery – 6 pts., J. Scott – 9 pts., X. Tubbs-Matthews – 32 pts., J. Davis – 17 pts., D. Nance – 1 pt., J. Robinson – 2 pts., D. Green—6 pts.
West Carteret: S. Graves – 3 pts., D. McBride – 3 pts., J. Montford – 1 pt., R. Cummings – 31 pts., J. Ellingsworth – 19 pts., C. Collins – 1 pt., W. Stack – 8 pts., J. Whitaker – 2 pts.
2022 3A Boys Western Regional Finals
Site: Freedom High School
West Charlotte (21-9) 84, Central Cabarrus (30-1) 75
W. Charlotte 15 24 19 26 — 84
C. Cabarrus 10 21 14 30 — 75
2022 4A Girls Eastern Regional Finals
Site: Green Level High School
Apex Friendship (29-2) 65, Millbrook (23-4) 48
Millbrook 11 11 13 13 — 48
Apex Fr. 17 23 4 21 — 65
Millbrook: R. Douglas – 17 pts., S. Cole – 6 pts., J. Clemons – 6 pts., R. Clark – 8 pts., C. Ramey – 2 pts., N. Brown – 4 pts.
Apex Friendship: J. Nivar – 4 pts., V. Sagne – 11 pts., I. Nivar – 35 pts., J. Coleman – 6 pts., R. Hamilton – 4 pts., K. Littlejohn – 5 pts.
2022 4A Girls Western Regional Finals
Site: McDowell High School
Julius Chambers (23-6) 45, Charlotte Catholic (28-3) 36
Julius Chambers 9 14 8 14 — 45
Charlotte Cath. 5 13 14 4 36
Julius Chambers: J. Creech – 3 pts., A. El – 8 pts., M. Holloway – 14 pts., S. Hicks – 2 pts., K. Decker – 3 pts., Z. Henderson – 9 pts., T. Moreland – 6 pts.
Charlotte Catholic: A. Diaz – 15 pts., O. Fava – 4 pts., B. Thomas – 9 pts., G. Gough – 4 pts., H. McKain – 4 pts.
2022 4A Boys Eastern Regional Finals
Site: Green Level High School
Panther Creek (23-7) 68, Cleveland (30-2) 54
Panther Creek 9 13 18 29 — 68
Cleveland 12 8 14 20 — 54
2022 4A Boys Western Regional Finals
Site: McDowell High School
Weddington (30-0) 72, North Mecklenburg (27-5) 69
N. Mecklenburg 24 16 14 13 — 69
Weddington 13 23 11 25 — 72