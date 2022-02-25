NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs

Rockingham County Teams
Scores
First Round
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Morehead 72, Mount Pleasant 58
Salisbury 64, Reidsville 58
Girls
Rockingham 44, Lake Norman Charter 41
Forbush 86, Reidsville 60
T.W. Andrews 62, McMichael 41
Second Round
Boys
Thursday, Feb. 24
Monroe 64, Morehead 51
Girls
North Buncombe 70, Rockingham 53
Third Round
Saturday, Feb. 26
Results unavailable at press time
Visit nchsaa.org for state-wide scores and pairings
Fourth Round
March 1
TBA
Regional Finals
March 5
TBA
State Championships
March 12
TBA
2022 High School Baseball Schedule
Monday, Feb. 28
Rockingham at McMichael, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
Rockingham at Northern Guilford
Reidsville at Mount Airy, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
McMichael versus T.W. Andrews, 4:30 p.m.
McMichael versus T.W. Andrews, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Rockingham at Morehead
McMichael at South Stokes
Reidsville versus Bartlett Yancey, 5:30 p.m.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Softball Schedule
Monday, Feb. 28
McMichael versus Rockingham
Morehead at Western Alamance, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
Rockingham versus McMichael
Thursday, March 3
McMichael versus Southwest Guilford
Friday, March 4
Rockingham at Morehead
All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted