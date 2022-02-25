 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs
Rockingham County Teams

Scores

First Round

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Morehead 72, Mount Pleasant 58

Salisbury 64, Reidsville 58

Girls

Rockingham 44, Lake Norman Charter 41

Forbush 86, Reidsville 60

T.W. Andrews 62, McMichael 41

Second Round

Boys

Thursday, Feb. 24

Monroe 64, Morehead 51

Girls

North Buncombe 70, Rockingham 53

Third Round

Saturday, Feb. 26

Results unavailable at press time

Visit nchsaa.org for state-wide scores and pairings

Fourth Round

March 1

TBA

Regional Finals

March 5

TBA

State Championships

March 12

TBA

2022 High School Baseball Schedule

Monday, Feb. 28

Rockingham at McMichael, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Rockingham at Northern Guilford

Reidsville at Mount Airy, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

McMichael versus T.W. Andrews, 4:30 p.m.

McMichael versus T.W. Andrews, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Rockingham at Morehead

McMichael at South Stokes

Reidsville versus Bartlett Yancey, 5:30 p.m.

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Softball Schedule

Monday, Feb. 28

McMichael versus Rockingham

Morehead at Western Alamance, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

Rockingham versus McMichael

Thursday, March 3

McMichael versus Southwest Guilford

Friday, March 4

Rockingham at Morehead

All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

