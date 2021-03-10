NCHSAA board approves final draft of realignment with no changes

The N.C. High School Athletic Association's board of directors has approved the final draft of conference realignment without any changes, the NCHSAA announced Wednesday. The new alignment will take effect in August and run through the 2024-25 school year.
The NCHSAA's board also:
• Approved a motion to allow spectator attendance at all scrimmages, effective immediately. State, local and school protocols must be followed, and attendance at practice remains restricted.
• Approved a motion allowing teams to schedule and play in three contests per week, for any reason, for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved a new playoff qualification and bracketing/seeding procedure for 2021-2022. Details "will be coming out in the next few days," the NCHSAA wrote in an email to schools.
• Approved the awarding of a team championship during this year’s individual tennis state and regional tournaments, similar to how the award is given at the individual state wrestling tournament.
The NCHSAA will hold a virtual news conference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to address "inquiries and provide accurate information" about what it announced Wednesday and other issues.
Here's what the conferences for area schools will look like for the 2021-22 school year (conference names will be announced later):
Conference 56 (4-A)
Eight schools: Davie County, East Forsyth, Glenn, Mount Tabor, Parkland, Reagan, Reynolds, West Forsyth.
Conference 55 (4-A)
Eight schools: Grimsley, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Southeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Western Guilford.
Conference 47 (3-A)
Six schools: Asheboro, Central Davidson, Ledford, Montgomery Central, North Davidson, Oak Grove.
Conference 46 (3-A)
Eight schools: Atkins, Dudley, Eastern Guilford, High Point Central, Northeast Guilford, Rockingham County, Smith, Southern Guilford.
Conference 37 (2-A)
Seven schools: East Surry, Forbush, North Surry, North Wilkes, Surry Central, West Wilkes, Wilkes Central.
Conference 36 (1-A)
Seven schools: Alleghany, East Wilkes, Elkin, Mount Airy, North Stokes, South Stokes, Starmount.
Conference 34 (2-A)
Seven schools: Andrews, McMichael, Morehead, North Forsyth, Reidsville, Walkertown, West Stokes.
Conference 33 (2-A/1-A)
Seven schools: East Davidson (2-A), Lexington (2-A), North Rowan (1-A), Salisbury (2-A), South Davidson (1-A), Thomasville (1-A), West Davidson (2-A).
Conference 32 (1-A)
Seven schools: Bethany Community, Bishop McGuinness, Carver, Cornerstone Charter, Millennium Prep, N.C. Leadership Academy, Winston-Salem Prep.
Conference 31 (2-A/1-A)
Seven schools: Eastern Randolph (1-A), Providence Grove (2-A), Randleman (2-A), Southwestern Randolph (2-A), Trinity (2-A), Uwharrie Charter (1-A), Wheatmore (2-A).
Football-only Conference A (2-A/1-A)
Seven schools: Bishop McGuinness (1-A), Carver (1-A), Community School of Davidson (2-A), Huntersville Christ the King (2-A), Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-A), Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (1-A), Winston-Salem Prep (1-A).
