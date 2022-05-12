NCHSAA boys tennis season results in the books

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) boys Individual Tennis State Tournament wrapped up May 7. Champions were crowned for singles and doubles in each of the Association’s four classifications of play.

Results from Day 1 of the Tournament

The 1A championships saw Nikhil Deshpande from Langtree Charter knock out Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy entrant, Charlie Schweppe, 6-1, 6-0 to win Langtree Charter’s first Individual State Tournament Championship. On the doubles side, the Bishop McGuinness tandem Luca Pestana and Timothy Hackman defeated Joseph Phetmixay and Drew Auman from Uwharrie Charter. The win gave the pair the Villains’ fourth doubles State Championship and the school’s first since 2014.

In the 2A draws, Tyler Ramanata was victorious for the second straight year for Pine Lake Prep. Ramanata, last year’s 1A Singles State Champion, had no issues with the move to 2A, handling Research Triangle’s Sebastian Rodriguez 6-0, 6-2 to win the singles title. Ramanata’s title is the fourth singles championship for Pine Lake Prep, as he joins Max Vicario as a two-time State Championship winner from the school. Raghav Srirarm and Parth Shirolkar from NC School of Science & Math had a stiff challenge in the finals, but they claimed the Unicorn’s first Doubles Championship in program history. Srirarm and Shirolkar held off a difficult challenge from Raleigh Charters’ Ryan Hill and Alex Hong 6-4, 7-5.

In the 3A draws, last year’s 2A Singles champion, Aidan Chung from Carrboro, took a swing at the 3A Doubles title, joining with Jonathan Baddour. Baddour was the 2A Doubles runner up with then partner Callun Baruch. Chung and Baddour were wildly successful, ripping of a title run that included a Championship Round victory over the defending 3A Doubles pair from Hickory, Costen Holtzman and Griffin Lovern, 6-2, 6-4. The Jaguar tandem of Chung and Baddour captured the school’s fifth doubles title and the first at the 3A level. On the singles side Drew Hedgecoe from Terry Sanford prevailed over Cedar Ridge’s Josh Mayhew 6-3, 7-5. The win make’s Hedgecoe the sixth singles champion from Terry Sanford and the first since Henry Liberman in 2017.

Oliver Narbut from East Chapel Hill was the 4A Singles State Champion, winning the Wildcats first Singles title since 2006 and claiming the program’s fifth singles title all-time. Narbut held off a strong challenge from Pinecrest’s Marshall Landry 6-3, 6-4 to get the victory. The Leesville Road duo, Brayden Hakerem and Alex Higgins, became the first Pride tennis members to claim an individual state championship. They defeated Jesus Espinosa and Jackson Davis from Hough 6-2, 6-0 to bring home the Championship.

2022 1A Men’s Tennis Individual State Tournament

Championship Round Pairings

Singles Draw

Nikhil Deshpande (Langtree Charter) def. Charlie Schweppe (Thomas Jefferson) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles Draw

Luca Pestana & Timothy Hackman (Bishop McGuinness) def. Joseph Phetmixay & Drew Auman (Uwharrie Charter) 6-1, 6-4

2022 2A Men’s Tennis Individual State Tournament

Semifinal Round Pairings

Singles Draw

Sebastian Rodriguez (Research Triangle) def. William Drake (Greene Central) 6-3, 6-4

Tyler Ramanata (Pine Lake Prep) def. Cooper Motsinger (East Surry) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles Draw

Raghav Srirarm & Parth Shirolkar (NCSSM) def. Luke Breen & Julian Rizo (C.S. of Davidson) 7-5, 6-3

Ryan Hill & Alex Hong (Raleigh Charter) def. Alphonso Sison & Nick Delisio (Franklin Academy) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2

Championship Round Pairings

Singles Draw

Tyler Ramanata (Pine Lake Prep) def. Sebastian Rodriguez (Research Triangle) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles Draw

Raghav Srirarm & Parth Shirolkar (NCSSM) def. Ryan Hill & Alex Hong (Raleigh Charter) 6-4, 7-5

2022 3A Men’s Tennis Individual State Tournament

Semifinal Round Scores

Singles Draw

Drew Hedgecoe (Terry Sanford) def. James Dover (South Point) 6-0, 6-0

Josh Mayhew (Cedar Ridge) def. Ajay Swisher (St. Stephens) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles Draw

Aidan Chung & Jonathan Baddour (Carrboro) def. Sam Thomas & Jonathan Peeler (Crest) 6-0, 6-0

Costen Holtzman & Griffin Lovern (Hickory) def. Jonas Miyagawa & Connor Nicol (Carrboro) 6-2, 6-1

Championship Round Scores

Singles Draw

Drew Hedgecoe (Terry Sanford) def. Josh Mayhew (Cedar Ridge) 6-3, 7-5

Doubles Draw

Aidan Chung & Jonathan Baddour (Carrboro) def. Costen Holtzman & Griffin Lovern (Hickory) 6-2, 6-4

2022 4A Men’s Tennis Individual State Tournament

Semifinal Round Scores

Singles Draw

Marshall Landry (Pinecrest) def. Carl Gedlitschka (Grimsley) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Oliver Narbut (East Chapel Hill) def. Walker Valentine (Lake Norman) 7-5, 1-6, 6-3

Doubles Draw

Brayden Hakerem & Alex Higgins (Leesville Road) def. Walt Reese & J.P. Damare (Cardinal Gibbons) 6-1, 6-1

Jesus Espinoza & Jackson Davis (Hough) def. Ellis Klanduch & Connor Gay (Lake Norman) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7)

Championship Round Scores

Singles Draw

Oliver Narbut (East Chapel Hill) def. Marshall Landry (Pinecrest) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles Draw

Brayden Hakerem & Alex Higgins (Leesville Road) def. Jesus Espinoza & Jackson Davis (Hough) 6-2, 6-0