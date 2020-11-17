NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker gives COVID-19 update

On travel/club teams not wearing masks during competition:

"Perhaps if I'm a volleyball player or a basketball player who wants to get our season off and running I'm going to turn those loose, because I don't know what those people are doing. I have a pretty good idea what my teammates at high school are doing. ... I wish there was a way that our club sports right now would just dial it back, would cease to do what they've been doing because we're trying to play at the high school level. If I had a wish list, that would be at the top of it."

On lessons learned from college football and basketball:

"As testing and contact tracing improves, it should be easier for our coaches and athletics directors to say to student-athletes, especially as we move forward, 'We want you to go find one of those free testing sites and get tested,' especially if there is a concern about second-hand exposure or what might just be a cold. ... One lesson is that there are some teams that have not had the clusters and the outbreaks, and that has to do with the commitment and the attitude of all people involved in those programs."

