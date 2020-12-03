NCHSAA concludes winter meeting in preparation for 2021 sports

• Approved elimination of each member school’s highest ISP data point in the three-year window considered for the 2021-2025 Realignment formula due to anomalies in the data caused by natural disasters (ISP percentage will now be calculated using the lowest two ISP data points from the three-year period)

STATEMENTS FOLLOWING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING:

“The members of our Board of Directors have done outstanding work during the course of the last year—not just these past two days. The NCHSAA has never asked more of a Board of Directors at any time in the Association’s history than we have of this group since March. They have risen to the challenge and guided the Association and its member schools with a steady and calm hand.”

“We are grateful to be able to again offer competitive opportunities for student-athletes across the state. We are doubly thankful to the foresight and wisdom of past Boards that have put the Association in a position to weather the tremendous storm that COVID-19 brought into all of our lives. Not only will the NCHSAA weather the storm, we will be able to provide financial assistance to our member school’s athletic programs during these difficult times because of the dedication and guidance of so many past Board members that set the Association on solid footing.”